Feed Enzymes Market Size and Growth Forecast Report 2020

Global Feed Enzymes Market estimated to reach around USD 2 billion by 2025

Market overview:

The global Feed Enzymes Market was worth USD 1.3 billion in 2020, and it is estimated that it will reach a valuation of USD 1.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the outlook period.

Feed enzymes are used to help animals digest easily and to ensure that they get a complete diet or nutrition from their feed. They are incorporated into feed to improve energy and nutrient use, or break down some unwanted ingredients. These enzymes make the livestock industry valuable, primarily by improving the gut and performance of animals while reducing the cost of handling feed and waste. Feed enzymes are catalysts or chemicals released by cells to speed up the speed of certain chemical reactions. They are added to animal feed and released into the digestive tract for the digestion of food.

Recent developments:

In February 2020, BEC Feed Solutions opened a new manufacturing facility to remodel and expand its Carole Park location.

(https://becfeedsolutions.com.au/bec-feed-solutions-invests-in-state-of-the-art-facility/)

In January 2020, Nutrex BE invested in the new Olen operating base which will house a new headquarters, an innovation center and a state-of-the-art production facility.

(https://www.nutrex.eu/company-news/new-base-of-operations/)

Market Drivers and Restrains:

The increasing demand for animal protein, the growth of animal populations and the benefits of enzymes are related to the market for feed enzymes, which is leading the market to a positive trend. This positive trend drives more players into the global feed enzyme market. The industrialization of the livestock industry, the growing demand for animal protein and the use of large quantities of soybeans and corn as raw materials for manufacturing are the main drivers of the feed enzyme market. Benefits such as low pH, weight gain, the breakdown of indigestible phytic acid, digestive efficiency, and the release of calcium, phosphorus, and other digestible nutrients help keep animals healthy.

Therefore, these factors will help the feed enzyme market growth. Feed or livestock producers prefer phytase for later use as an enzyme. Therefore, the market for feed enzymes is expected to be dominated by the phytase category during the forecast period. In addition, the benefits of phytase in livestock feed will further increase the demand worldwide. Food enzymes have a significant impact on the growth of the livestock industry, but there are physiological limitations imposed by conditions for enzymatic reactions in the digestive tract of livestock.

To know more read:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/feed-enzymes-market

Report is segmented as:

The global market for feed enzymes is widely segmented into product types such as phytase, protease, and non-starch polysaccharide enzymes. The market for feed enzymes is further segmented into subtypes such as xylanase, pectinase, mannose, cellulase, and α-glucanase. Depending on the application, the market for feed enzymes can be segmented into pig feed, ruminant feed, aquaculture feed and poultry feed.

Geographical Segmentation:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the global feed enzymes market during the outlook period. The dominance of the Asia-Pacific region is due to the presence of a large cattle population with a growing number of feed mills in regions such as Japan and India. Therefore, a large number of feed mills show that the production and consumption of feed in the area is increasing. The growth of the feed enzyme market is mainly due to the high growth rate of livestock.

Impact of COVID 19 on Feed Enzymes Market

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate impact on the food enzyme industry. The entire supply chain is disrupted due to the limited supply of enzymes. While demand for feed has remained relatively stable, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on supply.

Key market players:

Some of the key players in the global feed enzyme market are Cargill, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd., BASF SE, DowDuPont, Incorporated and Koninklijke DSM NV.

View sample and decide:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/feed-enzymes-market/request

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive examination of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in influencing the market dynamics and trends discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level had assessed and the prospects with huge growth potential identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled giving insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry had provided. The report also provides a broad outlook of the current market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the areas of market research, business intelligence and research, business intelligence and consulting. We have rich experience in research and consulting for various business domains to cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients.

For more information:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager at Market Data Forecast

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Tel: +1-888-702-9626

Website: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/