Covid-19 impact on Air-dried Food Market Is Forecast To Reach $165.34 Billion By 2027

Air-dried Food Market Growth & Trends

The global air-dried food market size is expected to reach USD 165.34 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting consumer preference for healthy and convenient diet is expected to expand the scope of air-dried food in the years to come. Additionally, technological advancement in air-drying process has paved the way for the food and beverage industry participants to launch convenience products, which retain the nutritional value for longer time, along with addressing the buyers’ convenience.

Coffee beans led the market with over 30% share of the total revenue in 2019. Increased popularity of instant coffee or coffee powder is boosting the segment growth. The fruits and vegetables segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years. These air-dried food products are gaining traction among the health-conscious consumers due to their nutritional value. Furthermore, it has become a convenient meal for outdoor activities, such as camping and hiking, owing to its long shelf life and lightweight.

In terms of application, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to widespread usage of the product in the bakery and confectionary industry, hotels and restaurants, instant meal industry, and pet industries. The household application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Changing consumption pattern, rapid urbanization, and expansion of e-commerce will boost the demand for the product in the household segment.

Air-dried chunks/pieces are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing utilization of these forms in several products, such as snacks, ready-to-eat kits, cakes, and pastries, is fueling the growth of the chunks/pieces form in the industry.

Air-dried Food Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, coffee beans dominated the market in 2019 with over 30% share of the global revenue owing to extensive application scope in the household and commercial segments of the food and beverage industry

The household application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting preferences among millennials to cook food at home as a result of increased number of recipe videos posted on social media and satellite television channels is expected to prompt the demand for air-dried product forms as convenient options

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising demand for ready-to-eat and make-ahead meals among the working class population groups in countries, including China and India

Major players in the market include Dehydrates Inc.; Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Berrifine A/S; La Frubense; BCFoods, Inc.; Nestle S.A.; B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd; DMH Ingredients, Inc.; and HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.