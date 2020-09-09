Cardamom Industry Report 2017-2030 by Goldstein Market Intelligence

Goldstein Market Intelligence announces the publication of its research report titled Cardamom Industry Outlook, 2020. The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segments which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

According to the report, major driver in Cardamom Industry is are increasing usage of cardamom in health supplements, initiatives taken by spice board government for export and import of spices such as spice board is helping exporters with better infrastructures and quality improvement. Government in India has also fixed up importing price of cardamom at Rs. 500 per kg in order to control the volume of imports. The key vendors of cardamom market are making the availability of their products online which not only saves the time of customers but also serve as the growth driver for global cardamom market.

To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales & total production for following segments are provided in annual series from 2017 to 2030.

Global Cardamom Market Segmentation

On the basis of types

 Elettaria (green cardamom)

 Amomum (black cardamom)

On the basis of products

 Ingredient

 Powder

 Liquid extract

On the basis of application

 Food and beverage

 Pharmaceuticals

 Cardamom oil

 Others

By Region

 North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million), Import & Export (Sales)}

 Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million), Import & Export (Sales)}

 Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million), Import & Export (Sales)}

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million), Import & Export (Sales)}

 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million), Import & Export (Sales)}

 Rest of the World{Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million), Import & Export (Sales)}

This Cardamom Industry Outlook 2020 looks at the following areas:

• Analyses of global market trends, with market data historical from 2017 forecasted through 2030 compiled by both top-down and bottom-up approaches, / Market Sizing estimations and forecasts across the given market segments Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities, )

• Information on significant products, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain relief patches market

• Competitive landscaping of major market players provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• The report also includes a separate chapter with 10-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

Profile description of major market players included in the report are:-

• Cardex

• MAS Enterprises

• DS Group

• McCormick & Company (MKC)

• Everest Spice

• IMEXA

• Kautilya Commodities

• N C Bhojraj & Company (NCBC)

• ROYAL SPICES

• South Indian Green Cardamom Company (SIGCC)

COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Cardamom Industry Outlook, 2020 looks at how the expected impact of the pandemic on the current macroeconomic environment compares to other major events since 2000, including the bursting of technology bubble, the SARS outbreak, the 2009 global downturn, and the European financial crisis. It also provides a historical view of global industry sales since 2000, a look at how the industry is being currently impacted, and estimates for global industry sales through 2030.

Goldstein Market Intelligence reports on thousands of industries around the world. Our clients rely on our information and data to stay up-to-date on industry trends across all industries. With this Goldstein Market Intelligence’s global study on light commercial vehicles, you can expect thoroughly researched, reliable and current information that will help you to make faster, better business decisions.