Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Size, Demand, Scope, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global Bubble wrap packaging market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Bubble wrap packaging market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

Bubble wrap packaging is used by manufacturers to cover delegate and malleable product. Bubble wrap packaging is made by transparent plastic material and consists of regularly spaced air-filled bubbles or hemispheres. It is generally made up with two-layered polyethylene film with air entrapped inside to form bubbles and which is used to protect product during transportation.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for bubble wrap packaging in various industries due to its unique feature such as ability to safeguard elemental property of product is expected to boost the global bubble wrap packaging market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for bubble wrap packaging in retail industry will have the positive impact on global bubble wrap packaging market growth. Also, continuous expansion of online shopping is expected to propel the growth of global bubble wrap packaging market growth.

Market Restraints

However, availability of other packaging methods is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global bubble wrap packaging market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Inflatable Packaging, Inc, Free-Flow Packaging International, Inc, Polyair Inter Pack Inc, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Pregis Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Sealed Air Corporation

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Polyamide

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

By Application

Healthcare

Home Care

Personal Care

Automotive

E-Commerce

Shipping & Logistics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

