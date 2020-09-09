Bronchitis Market : Outlook Continues to Remain Positive by 2017 – 2023

The Global Bronchitis Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.The infection in the airways of lungs (bronchi) is known as bronchitis, which is of two types, namely, acute and chronic bronchitis. Acute bronchitis resolves within two to three weeks while chronic bronchitis is the condition when a cough exists for at least three months and at least two years in a row. Smoking, viruses such as flu and bacteria, inhalation of irritating fumes or dust are the major causes of chronic bronchitis. Chest X-ray, sputum tests, and pulmonary function tests are various tests performed for the diagnosis of acute as well as chronic bronchitis.

High prevalence of lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), bronchitis, asthma, and others are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Further, there is a huge demand for diagnostic tests for bronchitis and other lung diseases. The treatment includes administration of drugs such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, and mucolytics. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 55 market data tables and figures spread over 101 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Bronchitis market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in the Bronchitis Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Cathay Drug Company Inc., Kaiser Permanente Inc., AstraZeneca, and others.

Regional Analysis The market for bronchitis is found to be increasing in Americas, which is driven by growing awareness about risk factors of COPD and bronchitis and rising emphasis on healthy lifestyle and prevention of lung diseases. In the U.S., the bronchitis market is fueled by the presence of major market players and extensive use of diagnostic services. The rapid growth in diagnostic and treatment services also accelerates the growth of the market.

In Europe, the major factors accelerating the market are extensive research and development in the field of respiratory diseases and increase in the number of players in the market manufacturing drugs for the treatment of diseases. Germany is the largest contributor to the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including respiratory diseases and increasing environmental pollution.

In the Middle East and Africa, rising awareness about lung diseases among adults and development of the healthcare sector drive the growth of the market.

he global bronchitis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acute bronchitis and chronic bronchitis.On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into chest X-ray, sputum tests, and pulmonary function tests.On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into drugs and oxygen therapy. Drugs is further segmented into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, and mucolytics.On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, research institutes, and others

