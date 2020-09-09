Body Composition Analyzers Machine Market Values, Trend Analytics and Forecast to 2025

Overview:

The global body composition analyzers market would reach a valuation of USD 768.59 million by 2025 with a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed that factors like growing inclusion of the system to measure fitness in various sports training facilities would inspire market growth. Also, the hike in investment in research facilities would help the market gain prominence during the forecast period. With the booming fitness industry and awareness regarding weight loss programs, this market would gain better prospects.

The market would further profit from the rise in the number of obese people, better initiatives taken by the government, the inclusion of cost-effective procedures, and others.

But the market for the Body Composition Analyzers Market has a chance of losing out due to inconsistent results.

Competitive Analysis:

Beurer GmbH, GE Healthcare Inc., Hologic Inc., Bodystat, Inbody Co. Ltd., Maltron International Ltd., Cosmed S.R.L, Jawon Medical Co., Ltd, Seca GmbH & Co. Kg., Omron Healthcare Inc., AccuFitness, LLC, Tanita Corporation

Segmentation:

The global report on the Body Composition Analyzers Machine Market Overview holds various details regarding the market factors and dynamics in play that can establish a strong growth rate. This segmentation includes product type, mobility, and end user.

By product type, the global market report on the body composition analyzers can be segmented into bioimpedance analyzer, skinfold capillaries, dual-energy X-ray, air displacement plethysmography, and others. The bioimpedance analyzer market has the largest market share.

By mobility, the market report on the body composition analyzers can be segmented into portable and stationary. The portable segment would generate faster growth-rate during the forecast period.

By end user, the report on the body composition analyzers can be segmented on the basis of hospitals, academic research centers, community health care centers, and others. The hospital segment would record substantial market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The global report on the body composition analyzers market has several demographic insights and inputs to provide a better view of various growth pockets that can be used in the coming years to develop enriched strategies. The Americas is helming the market where the US and Canada are making significant contributions. This is due to the growing number of obese people who need proper care. At the same time, the market allows easy integration of various technologies to enable smooth growth.

In Europe, the market is getting backed adequately by government initiatives, public interests, better planning for preventive measures, increasing investment in researches, and others. Germany, the UK, France, Russia, and others would contribute significantly.

In the Asia Pacific region, this growth of the market would be possible with the developing healthcare sectors in countries like China, South Korea, India, Australia, and others. Japan’s well-set healthcare sector would ensure a strong uptake of various products. However, this growth would be sluggish in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) as governments are reluctant to spend much in the healthcare sector due to their poor economic condition.

Industry News:

In January 2020, InBody and Orangetheory Fitness recently announced their partnership to ensure growth in the body composition analyzers market. Members of the latter can now take the InBody test to ensure they are leading a healthy life.