Artificial Intelligence in Food – Beverages Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors CAGR of 43.59% by 2026

Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market is driven by increasing adoption of smart devices in the food & beverage sector which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 6,385.64 million to an estimated value of 115,397.92million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 43.59% in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Artificial intelligence in food and beverages will be defined as solutions that help in improving the supply chain of food & beverages industry. This solution provides gives other way to fulfil their customers in the lower costs. The advent usage of artificial intelligence, in the food & beverages industry has offers various advantages such as increases efficiency and execution of product delivery; increase food security and also reduces wastage of food.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global artificial intelligence in food & beverages Market are TOMRA System ASA, GREEFA, Honeywell International Inc., Martec of Whitell Ltd. Sesotec GmbH,., Key Technology Inc., Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Foodable Network, LLC. Startup Creator, Compac Sorting Equipment, Agco Corporation, National Recovery Technologies, Llc, Max-Ai, Buhler AG |, QualySense AG, Bratney Companies, BoMill AB, Milltec Clarfai, Inc., BBC technologies, INTELLIGENTX Brewing Co.,

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market

By Application (Food Sorting, Quality Control & Safety Compliance, Production & Packaging, Maintenance and Others)

(Food Sorting, Quality Control & Safety Compliance, Production & Packaging, Maintenance and Others) By End-Users (Hotels& Restaurants, Food Processing Industry, Beverages Industry, and Others)

(Hotels& Restaurants, Food Processing Industry, Beverages Industry, and Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market

Global artificial intelligence in food & beverages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in food & beverages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

The growing concern regarding improvement of supply chain efficiency

The continuously adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry.

Market Restraints:

Lack of technical AI experts will further hamper growth of the market.

Lack of initial investment.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

