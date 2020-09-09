American Green (ERBB) Receives its Largest Smart Kiosk Order

Fast-Growing Cannabis/CBD vending firm, EZ Weed orders 20 more of the American Green Verified Vending Machine (AGM).

Chicago, IL – Today American Green. (ERBB:OTC) is pleased to announce that its largest smart vending machine customer, EZ Weed, has hit the ground running with their current nationwide sales team who provide dispensaries and CBD shops with the ability to better serve their customers using the revolutionary Smart Vending Kiosk developed by American Green in association with their independent technology partner, PanPacific International. EZ Weed’s current order of 20 machines are fully paid for and production is underway.

According to Richard Dow, Executive Vice President of EZ Weed, “Response to our marketing efforts has been overwhelming from so many dispensary owners who immediately see the tremendous value this specially-designed AGM Kiosk can bring to their businesses and customers. Once the highly trained team at EZ Weed connects with a business owner, it doesn’t take them long to make the decision to bring in the smartest and most efficient piece of marketing and sales equipment they’ve ever seen.”

According to Lindel Creed, American Green’s head of its vending division, “This most recent order of 20 smart kiosk units from EZ Weed makes it the largest single order our company has received to date…and that’s saying a lot because American Green began selling its smart vending kiosk over 5 years ago. It seems that the United States is finally waking up to the utility that our AGM smart kiosk brings to this segment of the marketplace.”’

“We have the ability to customize the Kiosk with a wrap that matches each location’s logo and mission. In selected locations, every Kiosk creates an opportunity for American Green to display and dispense our company’s proprietary, high-quality CBD line of premium products. We have found extremely high interest from many of our kiosk customers in receiving a select vendor’s package of American Green CBD products picked especially for their customers and at wholesale prices,” concludes Mr. Creed.

Concludes Mr. Dow from EZ Weed, “We have found that there are very creative people out there in the world who are interested in the EZ Weed business model and plan to use our Automated Smart Kiosks in very unique and profitable ways.We salute all the creative thinkers out there that continue to show, even us, how many uses and opportunities there are for this Smart Vending Kiosk,” concludes Dow.

Subscribe to our Weekly Deals

Become a Distributor

Become an Affiliate

Why Shop American Green?

Free Shipping On All Orders

Large Selection of Products (over 140 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

20% Discount For Shareholders (promo code INVESTOR)

Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

American Green accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club (which are securely processed in the USA).

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter: ( @ ) American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magicalnipton/

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green’s mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information –

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor ( @ ) americangreen dot com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.