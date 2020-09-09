Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market Size: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2023

Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market Information: By Diagnosis (Blood, Urine, DNA, Serum), Treatment (Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Analogues, Prophylactic Hematin Infusions), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Although the prevalence of this disease is considered rare. Porphyria is a disorder that occurs when there is a build-up of the chemicals in the body that produce a substance called porphyrin. Acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is a genetic metabolic disorder is one of the 8 types of porphyria. It affects the production of heme, the oxygen-binding prosthetic group of hemoglobin. Children have a 50% chance of inheriting any of the 8 different types of porphyria if their parents have the disorder.

Increasing prevalence of rare diseases, rising demand for better treatment, increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth during the period 2017-2023.

Request For Free Sample Copy : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4713

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global acute intermittent porphyria market owing to the presence of huge patient population with gastrointestinal problems, neurological issues, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global acute intermittent porphyria market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of rare diseases such as acquired aplastic anemia. Moreover, the growing public awareness about acquired aplastic anemia likely to boost the Europe market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing acute intermittent porphyria market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Browse Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/acute-intermittent-porphyria-market-4713

Segmentation

The global acute intermittent porphyria market is segmented on the basis by diagnosis, by treatment, and by end user. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into blood test, urine test, serum test, DNA test, and others. On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues, prophylactic hematin infusions, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Dahaner (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (U.S.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), and ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.).

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying COVID-19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering COVID-19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.