US Housing Finance Market 2020-2025

Size of US mortgage market (measured by outstanding mortgages) is $11.05 Trillion.
Largest mortgage originators are Wells Fargo and Quicken Loans Inc (as of late 2018).
In 2019, Bank of America and US Bancorp gained the highest market share as a result of their new digital offerings.
Mortgage interest rates are trending ~ 3.7% for 2020.
Quicken Loans Inc, the largest US mortgage lender, is said to be planning a multi-billion dollar IPO sometime in 2020. It would be the largest IPO this year.
Bankers are expecting 6.24 million home sales in 2020.
US financial regulators have warned the government about the risk of emerging “shadow banks” in the mortgage market. Shadow banks refer to non-bank entities that act as mortgage lenders who have weak financial stability. This is expected to be a serious threat in the wake of the economic destruction brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sl no Topic
1 Market Segmentation
2 Scope of the report
3 Abbreviations
4 Research Methodology
5 Executive Summary
6 Introduction
7 Insights from Industry stakeholders
8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin
9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry
10 Technology trends in the Industry
11 Consumer trends in the industry
12 Recent Production Milestones
13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China
14 COVID-19 impact on overall market
15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components
16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale
17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025
18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025
19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025
20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025
21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020
22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years
23 Competition from substitute products
24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers
25 New product development in past 12 months
26 M&A in past 12 months
27 Growth strategy of leading players
28 Market share of vendors, 2020
29 Company Profiles
30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers
31 Conclusion
32 Appendix
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS
1. Global US Housing Finance Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application
2. Average B-2-B price for US Housing Finance Market, by region
3. Market share of leading vendors, by region
4. Coronavirus impact US Housing Finance Market earnings