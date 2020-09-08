US Housing Finance Market 2020-2025

Size of US mortgage market (measured by outstanding mortgages) is $11.05 Trillion.

Largest mortgage originators are Wells Fargo and Quicken Loans Inc (as of late 2018).

In 2019, Bank of America and US Bancorp gained the highest market share as a result of their new digital offerings.

Mortgage interest rates are trending ~ 3.7% for 2020.

Quicken Loans Inc, the largest US mortgage lender, is said to be planning a multi-billion dollar IPO sometime in 2020. It would be the largest IPO this year.

Bankers are expecting 6.24 million home sales in 2020.

US financial regulators have warned the government about the risk of emerging “shadow banks” in the mortgage market. Shadow banks refer to non-bank entities that act as mortgage lenders who have weak financial stability. This is expected to be a serious threat in the wake of the economic destruction brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sl no Topic

1 Market Segmentation

2 Scope of the report

3 Abbreviations

4 Research Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

7 Insights from Industry stakeholders

8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin

9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry

10 Technology trends in the Industry

11 Consumer trends in the industry

12 Recent Production Milestones

13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China

14 COVID-19 impact on overall market

15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components

16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale

17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025

18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025

19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025

21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020

22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years

23 Competition from substitute products

24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers

25 New product development in past 12 months

26 M&A in past 12 months

27 Growth strategy of leading players

28 Market share of vendors, 2020

29 Company Profiles

30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers

31 Conclusion

32 Appendix

THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS

1. Global US Housing Finance Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application

2. Average B-2-B price for US Housing Finance Market, by region

3. Market share of leading vendors, by region

4. Coronavirus impact US Housing Finance Market earnings