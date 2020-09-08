Ureteral Obstruction Market Size, Market Review, Research and Global Industry Analysis To 2023

Ureteral Obstruction Market Share, Growth and Trends Analysis By Type (Acute, Chronic) By Diagnosis (Ultrasound, Bladder Catheterization, Others) By Treatment (Surgery, Drugs) By Equipment (Devices, Consumables, Others) By End Users – Global Forecast Till 2023

Ureteral Obstruction Market Highlights

The global Ureteral Obstruction Market share is growing at a rate of 8.5 % and is expected show a similar trend during the forecast period. Ureteral obstruction or urinary tract obstruction is a condition of blockage of urine through the urinary tract, which may be complete or partial. In Ureteral obstruction the urine may refluxes backward into your kidneys. Ureteral obstruction is curable, but if not treated, can lead to loss of kidney function, sepsis and eventually death.

Other severe consequences are kidney stones, and infection of the urinary tract. Mild symptoms generally in partial blockage are pain in a side, abnormal urine flow and urinating at night, acute stinging pain etc. Ureteral obstruction is caused by injuries such as a pelvic fracture, ureter, kidneys, bladder or colon cancer, kidney stones in ureter etc.

The drug segment is growing at a slow pace due to saturation of the market. Considering all these factors, the ureteral obstruction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % during 2017-2023.

The market for ureteral obstruction is highly fragmented due to large number of players especially in the devices segment which has put pressure on the profit margin, rise of low quality and low-cost products especially catheters which reduces the market of high-quality products. Also, the market for ureteral obstruction is highly dependent on product development strategy such as miniaturization of ureter stents, development of coated ureter stents.

Ureteral Obstruction Market Segmentation:

The global ureteral obstruction market is segmented based on type, diagnosis, treatment, equipment and end users. Based on type, the market has been segmented as acute and chronic. Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as ultrasound, bladder catheterization, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), voiding cystourethrography (VCUG), pyelography, endoscopy, blood and urine tests and others.

Based on the treatment, the Ureteral Obstruction Market has been segmented as surgery (ureteral stent, nephrostomy, open laparoscopy, catheterization, robot-assisted laparoscopy, others) and drugs (antibiotics, pain killers, others). Based on the equipment, the market has been segmented as devices (catheters, stents, others) and consumables (diagnostic reagents, urinary sample collectors, others) and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, research, others.

Global Ureteral obstruction market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Coloplast A/S, DISA Vascular, Terumo Europe NV, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson and others.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Ureteral obstruction market” Research Report – Forecast to 2023.

