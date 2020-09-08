Market Overview:

The hybrid composites industry is predicted to grow from $ 435.2 million in 2020 to $ 877.5 million by 2025, at a compound annual expansion rate (CAGR) of 15.0% over the foreseen period. Glass-carbon epoxy and carbon-aramid epoxy are the two types of hybrid compounds that are commonly employed. Hybrid compounds have high strength and impact resistance. They have longitudinal and lateral mechanical resistance. Hybrid composites are employed in applications where a combination of properties offered by different reinforcing fibers is required. There are five types of hybrid composites available on the industry: medium, interlaminar, intralaminar, separate reinforcing elements, and superhybrid. Fiber fillings are employed to improve impact resistance, compressive strength, moisture resistance, and fatigue resistance of components made of plastic. They also help reduce the price of the structure without compromising its strength and quality.

Market drivers and restraints:

The worldwide industry for hybrid composites is mainly driven by the escalating employment of these composites in key businesses. This can be attributed to the specific advantages of hybrid composites over conventional composites, such as high strength, stiffness, balanced flex, stability to thermal deformation, improved fatigue resistance, and improved impact resistance. In addition, they are inexpensive and lightweight. The increasing call for airplanes and light automobiles around the world due to the strict environmental protection regulations of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the European Chemicals Agency is the one of the main factors driving the expansion of the industry. of hybrid compounds. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging Asia-Pacific economies has led to an increase in construction, which is also driving industry expansion. In addition, hybrid composites based on glass and Kevlar are employed to replace expensive fibers such as graphite and boron. Additionally, recent technological advancements associated with the use of composite hybrid polymers in electronics should provide significant opportunities for manufacturers in the years to come. However, the high cost associated with hybrid composite technology is likely to hamper industry expansion during the foreseen period.

Report segmented as:

By resin:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By end use industry:

Automotive & transportation

Aerospace & defense

Wind energy

Marine

Sporting goods

Geographical analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the main region of the world industry for hybrid compounds. The hybrid composites industry in the region is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during the foreseen period due to the overall expansion of end-user industries using hybrid composites in the region. Countries like India, China and South Korea are estimated to be driving call for hybrid compounds in the region. North America is also a large consumer of hybrid compounds around the world. Europe is also a large consumer of hybrid compounds. The hybrid composites industry in the Middle East and Africa is primarily driven by the expansion of the oil and gas industry and the post-processing industry in the region. North America accounted for the second largest industry share in 2020 due to strong call for hybrid composites in the aerospace, automotive and construction industries in the region. The European industry is predicted to grow at a significant rate due to the high production and sale of auto parts in the region. The Latin American industry is predicted to experience tremendous expansion due to the expansion of the automotive industries in Brazil and Argentina.

Important market players:

The hybrid composites market comprises major solution providers, such as Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), SGL Group (Germany), Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), General Electric (US), Exel Composites (Finland), PlastiComp, Inc. (US), Innegra Technologies, LLC (US), STRUCTeam Ltd. (UK), and QUANTUMETA (China).

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

