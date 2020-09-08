Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market Trends, Market Key Companies Profile, Sales and Cost Structure Analysis | Forecast to 2023

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market Highlights

The global lichen sclerosus treatment market trends and size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 150 million by 2023. Lichen sclerosus is underdiagnosed condition of the anogenital region. It is often painful and itchy and may cause sexual and urinary dysfunction.

Prevalence of skin diseases is increasing across the globe. People are unaware of most of the rare skin diseases, which is one of the driving factors of the market. Moreover, lichen sclerosus treatment market is driven by growing prevalence of this disease in both developed and developing countries. Additionally, increasing geriatric population with skin disease, which remain untreated for a long period of time boost the market growth.

Major Players in Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market

Some of the key players in the global market are AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG (Novartis AG), Sanofi S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Zylera Pharmaceuticals.

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market Segmentation

The global lichen sclerosus treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, which includes drug therapy, and surgery. He drug therapy is further segmented into corticosteroid, immune modulating drugs, retinoid like agents, and others. The surgery is further segmented into laser surgery, circumcision, and others. On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into oral, topical, IV (Intravenous), and others. The oral administration is further segmented into tablets, capsule and others. The topical administration is further segmented into creams, ointment, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Lichen Sclerosus Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The global lichen sclerosus treatment market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and potential market for the lichen sclerosus treatment owing to increasing number of dermatology clinics and rising prevalence of lichen sclerosus in the developing countries. Rising prevalence of vulva’s lichen sclerosus in women act as a risk factor for vulvar cancer also drives the growth of this market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected witness steady growth due to rising demand for primary healthcare services such as diagnosis and medical devices.

The Americas dominates the global lichen sclerosus treatment market. It comprises of two regions namely North America and South America. North America is the largest market owing to rising prevalence of skin diseases in the American counties and increasing geriatric population with skin diseases. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 50% of Americans over age 65 have skin disease.

In the Europe, extensive demand for skin care and topical products to treat skin diseases drives the market growth. Moreover, increasing investment in research & development in developing new treatment methods for skin related diseases add fuel to the growth of the market.

Brows More Healthcare Related Research Reports

Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market by Forecast – 2023 | MRFR

Lancet and Pen Needles Market Trends Analysis, Growth | Size Value, 2027

Microfluidic Devices Market Size Analysis, Trends | Share Value, 2025

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com