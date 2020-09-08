Immune Thrombocytopenia Market 2026: Market Share, Growth Trends and Forecast

The global immune thrombocytopenia market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on regional demographics, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by easier access to treatment and favourable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the presence of major market players, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of blood disorders will have a positive influence on market growth. The ITP market in North America was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

By Treatment

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteroids

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region/Country

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

