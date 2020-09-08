Global Hand Dryer Market to Grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Rapid infrastructural development and increasing awareness towards washroom hygiene are expected to drive global hand dryer by 2025.

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Hand Dryer Market By Type (Jet Air Hand Dryers Vs Hot Air Hand Dryers), By End Users (Hotels, Food Processing & Food Services, Office Building, Health Care & Others), Region, Forecast & Opportunities 2025”, global hand dryer market is expected to ascend at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Hand dryers are an efficient way to dry hands and are widely used around the world. Rising awareness pertaining to the washroom cleanliness is expected to positively influence the market growth. Rapid urbanization has led to the increase in infrastructure which has consequently contributed to the market growth. More and more hospitals, restaurants, education buildings, complexes, airports, etc. are being built all over the world which require hand dryers in washrooms. Nowadays, technologically advanced hand dryers are available in the market which are fully automatic. This has also pushed the market towards growth. Moreover, they are considered to be environment friendly as they eradicate the problem of waste spillage by replacing tissues and hand towels.

Global hand dryer market is segmented on the basis of type, end users, company, and region. On the basis of type, the global hand dryer market is further bifurcated into jet air hand dryers and hot air hand dryer. The jet air hand dryers segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the high demand of the product as they are more efficient then hot air hand dryers and are being installed at a greater pace in airports, hotels, restaurants, and other buildings. Based on end users, the market is further segmented into hotels, food processing and food services, office building, health care and others. Amongst these, hotels are expected to dominate the market owing to the improvement in infrastructure on global level has led to the increase in the number of hotels. However, hospitals are expected to register the maximum CAGR during the forecast period by virtue of the rising hygiene concerns. Prevention of various bacterial and viral infections is highly indispensable in hospitals which has made washing hands quite essential, thereby leading to segment growth.

Based on regional analysis, Europe is expected to dominate the market as the region has high adoption of hand dryers. The region is also expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness an impressive growth due to the presence of budding economies like China and India which are now in the process of development and infrastructure improvement and are gradually adopting the advancing hand dryer technologies.

Some of the leading players in global hand dryer market are American Dryer, LLC, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd, Electrostar, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Excel Dryer, Palmer Fixture, Bio Jetdrier, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL NZ, JVD SAS, Hokwang Industries, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc, Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation, Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd and World Dryer Corporation, etc. The leading players offers a wide range of hand dryers for various end users.

“Global hand dryer market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming five years. High installation cost is one of the major factors which can act as a constraint to the market. Noise pollution is another factor that can be held responsible for hindering the market growth. This creates a major problem for various end users where silence is highly important, for instance, hospitals. The new technology has brought eco-friendly nature in the hand dryers and reduced the noise levels which has immensely surged the market growth and reduced the above mentioned market restraining factors to a great extent,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Hand Dryer Market By Type (Jet Air Hand Dryers Vs Hot Air Hand Dryers), By End Users (Hotels, Food Processing & Food Services, Office Building, Health Care & Others), Region, Forecast & Opportunities 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global hand dryer market and provided statistics & information on market size, shares, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global hand dryer market.

