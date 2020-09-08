Global Fortified Biscuit Market to Grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period

Increasing demand for gluten-free & organic high-fibre biscuits and increasing disposable income are some key factors driving the global fortified biscuit market.

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others), By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others) By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025”, global fortified biscuit market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming five years. Food fortification is a way to make food nutrient rich in order to throw light on micronutrient deficiency. Some of the nutrients which are added in the food are vitamin D, vitamin B12, vitamin b2, vitamin b1, folic acid, etc. Rising consumer awareness regarding malnutrition and nutrition deficiency has led to an immense growth in the market. Approximately 50% of overall deaths in the world are due to malnutrition. People are becoming more aware about the requirement of nutrition for maintaining health and immunity. It has led to an increased demand for sugar free, high fibre and low calorie content biscuits, thereby contributing in market growth. Furthermore, lifestyle of people is becoming unhealthier day by day because of the sedentary lifestyle and high consumption of junk food which has created a lot of health issues in the world population like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, among others. This has shifted the focus from junk food to healthy, low calorie and sugar free supplements like fortified biscuits.

Global fortified biscuit market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type, type, distribution channel, company, and region. On the basis of type, market is segmented into plain biscuits & cookies, biscuits crackers and others. Amongst these, plain biscuits & cookies segment are expected to hold a larger share as compared to other segments. This can be attributed to the rising health awareness in consumers and the fact that the consumption of cookies and plain biscuits is the highest, among others. On the basis of end user, global fortified biscuit market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, departmental/retail stores, internet/online and others. Out of these, departmental stores segment is expected to hold the largest share as they are present in almost every street which makes them highly convenient to reach. However, supermarkets/hypermarkets are expected to register maximum growth in the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization. Supermarkets are being constructed in large numbers in every city. They make it easier to buy different products from one place which has quite likely led to the growth of the segment in the market.

Some of the leading players in global fortified biscuit market are Arnott’s Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited, Annas pepparkakor AB, Burton’s Foods Ltd., Danone Group, Dali Group, Kraft Foods, Kellogg Co, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé SA., Britannia Industries Ltd., ITC and Lotus Bakeries NV, etc. The leading players offer a wide range of fortified biscuits with more nutrient contents to customers.

“North America is expected to dominate the global fortified biscuit market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rising consumer awareness pertaining to nutrition deficiency and health benefits of low calorie and low sugar content biscuits. Furthermore, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing awareness related to wellness & health is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2025.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others), By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others) By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global fortified biscuit market and provided statistics & information on market size, shares, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global fortified biscuit market.

