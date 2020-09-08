Global E-Bike Market 2020-2025

The British motorcycle brand Triumph unveiled its first e-bike, an aluminum-frame model that will retail for about $3,750.
Yamaha introduced 600Wh multi-location in tube battery, for Electrically Power Assisted Bicycles (EPACs), which offer a 20% capacity increase.
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/e-bike-market/
Accell Group acquired the US-based Beeline Bikes. Beeline Bikes is a mobile bike service company that delivers a turn-key sales, service, and data collection solutions personalized for Independent Bicycle Dealers (IBDs) in North America based on a franchise concept.
Bosch e-bike system took over a start-up based in Frankfurt named COBI.
Giant Bicycle continued its partnership with Cycling Development Foundation (CDF), which is a joint commitment to support the cycling development in Western Australia.
Download sample- https://mobilityforesights.com/product/e-bike-market/
COMPANY PROFILES
1. Yamaha Motor Corporation
2. Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd
3. Accell Group N.V
4. Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd
5. Yadea Group Holdings Ltd
6. TREK BIKES
7. MERDIA INDUSTRIES Co.Ltd
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sl no Topic
1 Market Segmentation
2 Scope of the report
3 Abbreviations
4 Research Methodology
5 Executive Summary
6 Introduction
7 Insights from Industry stakeholders
8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin
9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry
10 Technology trends in the Industry
11 Consumer trends in the industry
12 Recent Production Milestones
13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China
14 COVID-19 impact on overall market
15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components
16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale
17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025
18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025
19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025
20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025
21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020
22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years
23 Competition from substitute products
24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers
25 New product development in past 12 months
26 M&A in past 12 months
27 Growth strategy of leading players
28 Market share of vendors, 2020
29 Company Profiles
30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers
31 Conclusion
32 Appendix
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS
1. Global E-Bike Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application
2. Average B-2-B price for Global E-Bike Market, by region
3. Market share of leading vendors, by region
4. Coronavirus impact Global E-Bike Market earnings