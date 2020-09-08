FMI Updates Dental Imaging Equipment Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers global industry analysis for 2015–2019 and forecast for 2020–2030. The study also offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the dental imaging equipment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

Dental Imaging Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global dental imaging equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product Type

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Wall/Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems

Hand-Held Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Extraoral X-ray Systems

Panoramic X-rays Systems

Cephalometric Projections Systems

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

Intraoral Cameras

End Users

Hospitals

Independent Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Forensic Laboratories

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

MEA

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the dental imaging equipment market, which includes a snapshot of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and the definition of the dental imaging equipment market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics of the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader to understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The market report provides the key trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains the macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the dental imaging equipment market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, it also highlights the impact factors, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the market.

Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in the successive section. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the dental imaging equipment market.

Chapter 05 – Market Context

This section includes premium insights of market and the factors that have emerged as key factors. Additional viewpoint on global volume (units) analysis and regulatory scenario, which are likely to contribute to market growth is also provided.

Chapter 06 – Global Dental imaging equipment Market Demand (in Value US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the dental imaging equipment market between 2020 and 2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Dental imaging equipment Market Volume (Units) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

The section includes the factors that have the volume (Units) analysis of the market and other attributes. It will help the reader find a comparative analysis of product volume (Units) across different regions of the globe.

Chapter 08 – Global Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & 2020–2030, By Product Type

Based on material type, the market is segmented into Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral Plate Scanner, Intraoral Sensors, Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates, Extraoral X-ray Systems, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging, and Intraoral Cameras. Readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness based on product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030, by End User

Based on end user, the market spans hospitals, independent dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and forensic laboratories. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness based on end user.

Chapter10 – Global Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030, By Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of North America’s dental imaging equipment market along with a country-wise assessment that includes the US and Canada.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as the pricing analysis that are impacting growth of Latin America’s dental imaging equipment market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the market in the leading Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 –Europe Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030

Important growth prospects of the market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in the major countries in the South Asian regions such as India, ASEAN, and the rest of South Asia during the forecast period.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Dental imaging equipment Market 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the dental imaging equipment market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. It also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030

Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of Oceania’s market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of Oceania’s Dental imaging equipment market between 2020 and 2030.

Chapter 17 – MEA Dental imaging equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 & Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in the major countries in MEA such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period.

Chapter 18 – Key and Emerging Countries Dental Imaging Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in the countries such as India, China and others during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the dental imaging equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the dental imaging equipment market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., and Acteon Group among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the dental imaging equipment market.