Central Pontine Myelinolysis Market Size, Market Research, Statistics, Demand and Growth To 2023

Central Pontine Myelinolysis Market Information: By Diagnosis (Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computerized Tomography (CT), Electroencephalography, Others) By Treatment (Vitamin Supplementation, Electrolyte Mainainence, others)) By End Users – Global Forecast till 2023

Central Pontine Myelinolysis Market Highlights:

Central pontine myelinolysis (CPM), also known as osmotic demyelination syndrome or central pontine demyelination, is a neurological disorder caused by severe damage of the myelin sheath of nerve cells. The drivers for central pontine myelinolysis market size are increasing risk factors and cases of liver disease, liver transplant, alcoholism, severe burns, malnutrition, anorexia, severe electrolyte disorders, AIDS, hyperemesis gravidarum, anorexia nervosa, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, Wernicke encephalopathy etc. CPM mostly affects the pons area of the brain and is characterized by acute paralysis, difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), difficulty speaking (dysarthria), and other neurological symptoms.

These neurological symptoms are manifested into nausea and vomiting, disturbed consciousness, gait changes, confusion, headache, seizures etc. Serious progressive neurological symptoms are, progressive development of spastic tetraparesis, pseudobulbar palsy etc. The diagnosis segment of central pontine myelinolysis especially the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) is growing fast. MRI is the test of choice with its high specificity and correct diagnosis capabilities. The market restraints are poor cure rates of central pontine myelinolysis, treatment, high cost of treatment etc.

Central Pontine Myelinolysis Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new drugs in the US drives the central pontine myelinolysis market. Also, concentration of major research companies in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market growth. The large expenditure on the US healthcare accounting to 16% of GDP also cruises the sale of central pontine myelinolysis treatment.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and healthcare penetration. Europe is led by nations such as Germany and France. UK is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Central Pontine Myelinolysis Market Segmentation

The global central pontine myelinolysis market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end users.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computerized Tomography (CT), electroencephalography and others.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented as vitamin supplementation, electrolyte maintenance and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research and others.

Key Players

Global Central pontine myelinolysis key players are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation and others.

