Antihistamine Drugs Market Size, Market Insights, Growth and Investment Feasibility By 2023

Antihistamine Drugs Market share, growth and trends analysis By Type (Sedating, Non-Sedating), By Route of Administration (Oral Route, Parenteral Route, Rectal Route), By Indication (Allergy, Urticaria, Dermatitis, and others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies and others) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Antihistamine Drugs Market Highlights

The Global Antihistamine Drugs Market size is growing continuously and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2023. Antihistamines are commonly used for the treatment of allergies across the globe. Food and pet allergies are prevalent in various parts of the world. Therefore, the global antihistamine drugs market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to an increase in prevalence of allergic conditions and other diseases, and demand for new drugs for the treatment of these diseases.

The global antihistamine drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 280 million by 2023. Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 120 market data tables and figures spread over 200 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Antihistamine drugs market research report–Global forecast till 2023.

Major players in antihistamine drugs market

Some of the key players in the global market are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer (U.S.), CVS pharmacy (U.S.), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), and Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Antihistamine Drugs Market Segmentation

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral route, parenteral route and rectal route. Parenteral route segmented is further sub-segmented into intramuscular, subcutaneous and intravenous route.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into allergy, urticaria, dermatitis, and others. And on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies and others.

The global antihistamine drugs market is segmented on the basis of types which includes sedating and non-sedating antihistamines. Sedating antihistamines are further sub-segmented into brompheniramine, chlorpheniramine, diphenhydramine, doxylamine, carbinoxamine and others. Non-sedating antihistamines are further sub-segmented into fexofenadine, loratadine, loratadine odt, and others.

Antihistamine Drugs Market Regional Analysis

The global antihistamine drugs market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate the global antihistamine drugs market. It comprises of two regions namely North America and South America. North America in the largest market owing to development of new antihistamine drugs by major market players for the treatment of allergies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and potential market for antihistamine drugs, whose growth is attributed to the rising awareness about allergic conditions and availability of medications for its treatment.

The Middle East & Africa is expected witness steady growth owing to the rising demand for drugs and healthcare resources in this region.

In Europe, rising awareness about sedating and non-sedating antihistamine drugs and their side effects as well as precautionary awareness drives this market. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of allergy rhinitis is found in European nations which further propels the market growth.

Brows More Healthcare Related Research Reports

Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Size, Share Analysis | Growth, 2023

Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market by Type, Application and Analysis – 2024 | MRFR

Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis, Size | Application, 2025

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com