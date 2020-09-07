Nylon Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework 2019 to 2029

Global Nylon Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global nylon market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons), according to a XploreMR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global nylon market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on nylon sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global nylon market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for nylon. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of nylon manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the nylon market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Nylon Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global nylon market is segmented on the basis of material, application and region.

Product Application Region

Nylon 6 Automobile North America

Nylon 66 Engineering Plastic Latin America

Textile Europe

Electrical & electronics East Asia

Others South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Country-specific assessment on demand for nylon has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous nylon manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global nylon market. Some of the major competitors operating in the nylon market are BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Huntsman Corporation, AdvanSix Inc and others.

Global Nylon Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the nylon market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the nylon market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate such as Automobile, Engineering Plastic, Textile, Electrical & Electronics and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the nylon market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses