Friendly Turtle is Offering Biodegradable poo bags from Fetch It

Friendly Turtle is a plastic-free and zero-waste shop in the UK, selling and delivering eco-friendly and sustainable products all over the UK. The company is offering biodegradable poo bags. These poo bags break down in weeks instead of decades into the natural environment. The thought process of Fetch It is to not contribute further to the plastic issue we are confronting.

Fetch It started in 2018 when they got their first dog. Fetch It believes that now we have to spare the planet be a responsible dog owner and reduce plastic contamination. After much research, and realizing that plastic bags for collecting pet wastes are harming the plane, biodegradable poo bags have been created by Fetch It.

Fetch It exists because they care. Fetch It cares about the environment and offers biodegradable poo bags.

Friendly Turtle continuously ensures that clients like their buys and their eco-conscious products benefit the environment and individuals in one way or another. Friendly Turtle believes in the introduction of environment-friendly products to daily life. For more info about the product, visit https://www.friendlyturtle.com/eco-blog/our-brands/fetch-it/.

