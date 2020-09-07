Clear Aligners Market 2026 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

The report on global clear aligners market by Fortune Business Insights is titled, “Clear Aligners Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. According to the report, the global clear aligners market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.2 Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.2 Bn in 2018 with a CAGR of 17.1% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Align Technology, Inc., launched their Go Clear Aligners System in April 2018, integrated with ITERO SCANNER. This was specially designed to provide greater flexibility in treating various dental conditions such as crowded teeth alignment, or teeth gap, and others. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global “clear aligners market” in the long run. According to Fortune Business Insights, the clear aligners market is anticipated to rise exponentially on account of the rising demand for dental care among both adults and teenagers.

Leading Players operating in the Clear Aligners Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Dentsply Sirona

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Danaher

3Shape A/S

North America to Emerge Dominant, Trailed by Europe

Fortune Business Insights foresees the clear aligners market in North America to dominate, owing to the presence of major players in the developed nations of the region. Besides this, the market in Europe is likely to emerge as the second largest market after North America. This is owing to the increasing awareness regarding recent development in dental hygiene and various options available for treating teeth misalignment. Besides this, the surge in beauty standards have also propelled people to opt for aligners and this is further helping the market in Europe degenerate attractive clear aligners market revenue during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is prognosticated to emerge as the fastest growing segment especially due to increasing demand for clear aligners in developing economies, namely India and China. Align Technologies, Inc., a leading market player predicts an explosive growth in the sales volume in 2018. The company also predicts that the aesthetical appearance of clear aligners will also help to upsurge its demand, especially among adults and this will help the market IN China emerge as the fastest growing market, just after the U.S.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of Prevalence of Malocclusion By Key Countries/ Sub region-2018

Overview of Advancements in Clear Aligners

Reimbursement Scenario of Key Countries/Regions- 2018

Economic Cost Burden for the Treatment of Malocclusion by Key Countries/ Region

Key Industry Developments for key Countries/Regions -Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions

Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis – By End-user

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Age Group

Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis – By End-user

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis – By End-user

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adult

Market Analysis – By End-user

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

