Choose a hosting plan for an online store

Are you planning to launch your online store? How to choose a web hosting for Shopify or any other online store? Such queries may be wandering in your mind.

In this article, we are going to describe all the key points that you should consider before selecting any hosting for an eCommerce store.

Storage Space and Bandwidth

Shopping carts, product catalog, and customer databases are some necessities of online stores. Therefore enough space should be available. Always choose a hosting plan with good storage space for all this. Brandwidth should also be enough so that the customers can access all the products available at your stores.

Shopping Cart Software

Prefer to choose a hosting plan that supports the shopping cart software of your store. The hosting should support the requirements of the software so that you can face any issue later.

Credit Card Security

Online stores receive personal information as well as credit card details of their clients. Hence, it is necessary to secure all the data.

For this purpose, use an SSL certificate that encrypts the data through secure networks and websites. Moreover, banks also require that your hosting is PCI compliant. This protects the credit card information and avoids any frauds and security threats.

Friendly Support

For an online store, it is necessary that you should provide 24/7 support to your customers. Therefore, you also need a hosting that provides a 24/7 support system. So choose a reliable and supportive hosting company for this task.

Uptime

An online store is a shop and if it is closed then it means that you may lose clients and sales. Hence, make sure that hosting provides you a 99.9% uptime. Don’t just rely on the hosting company’s word. Make your research, read customer reviews, and take suggestions from the community about the uptime performance of the hosting company.

Is Free Hosting Appropriate for Online Store?

As a beginner, many people find ways to buy free hosting plans for an online store. But we all know that no quality product is FREE.

Think like a professional and go for a PAID hosting. This will minimize your losses and management issues. Because, later when you might face any management updates, the company will start offering paid versions of the hosting plans. Hence, in the end, you will be buying a paid hosting plan for your website.

I will recommend you to buy a free-hosting plan for learning purposes and later when you have enough skills to start an online store. Go with Paid Hosting that offers all the features mentioned above in the article.

Conclusion

For building an online store, it is necessary to have a reliable and trustworthy hosting provider such as ServerSea Hosting. It is good to have one who can solve your store management issues, provide support, secure the website, and databases. Good hosting can support you to build and develop the online store whereas a bad one can ruin it.