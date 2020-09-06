11 Ways You Can Save Money Building Your Home

Building your dream home on a budget requires clever strategies. From tapping the right builders in Kensington to choosing the right time when the construction will take place, there are different ways wherein you can save money while ticking off this huge item from your bucket list. Below are tried-and-tested tips to help you out.

Plan and go over your project line by line. Before anything else, it’s always advisable to create a plan first — from projected timeline to expenses. Once you go over the project item by item, you’ll be able to strategise and cut down costs.

Stick to your budget and know when to splurge. Chelsea builders know that constructing homes is all about being smart about your funds. It’s all about knowing when to save and when to splurge — because, in reality, there are items that would really require huge amounts of money.

Know that the time of the year matters. If you can be flexible about your home’s construction timeframe, choose to build your home during the off-season — where the demand for construction services is lower.

Get quotes from different suppliers. The general rule of thumb is to request bids from at least three suppliers for every “cluster” of your construction project. Weigh in their offerings and choose which one is the most cost-effective for you.

Check out if there are things you can accomplish yourself. Depending on your skill and knowledge, you can save money if you will do some of the work yourself. However, take note that taking this route can be time-consuming — yet still rewarding nonetheless.

Maximise your home’s space. Builders in Kensington know that the bigger the home, the more expensive it will be. This is why you have to be smart about your space: Opt for open floor layouts or make your rooms multi-functional.

Choose the right materials. The materials you should use should be durable with a timeless appeal. This will prevent from undertaking frequent repairs and renovations in the future.

Buy from wholesalers instead of retailers. When shopping for materials or appliances, you can get incredible deals when you buy from wholesalers.

Going green can help you save money in the long run. Chelsea Builders also advise their clients to opt for energy-saving construction strategies and energy-efficient items (e.g. Putting large windows in areas where they face south to help keep airflow more efficient).

Reuse, recycle and reclaim. Another way of going green is by using reclaimed parts from throw-away and demolitions. You can also ask within your circle if there are items off their old properties that you can still salvage.

Apply for tax credits. Not many homeowners are aware of this: You can, in a sense, get your money back by applying for energy efficiency and home improvement tax credits. Be clever about this one and research properly even before the construction begins.

