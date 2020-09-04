Thymus cancer market Analysis, Business Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Thymus cancer is one of the rare types of cancer that occurs in the small organ located just behind the breast bone in the front part of the chest or the thymus. Although thymic tumors are the most common tumors in the front part of the chest cavity or the anterior mediastinum, statistically they are rare. In fact, the America Cancer Society estimates that thymic cancer occurs at a rate of 1.5 cases for every million people each year in the United States. This works out to about 400 cases per year. Exact number of thymic cancer cases that occur each year are yet unknown as due to the rarity of the type of cancer. However, research and development to reveal the details related to thymic cancer is underway all over the world. Various clinical trials and endeavors to find a cure for the disease will boost growth of Thymus Cancer Market.

Various types of thymus cancer and possible treatments:

Thymus cancer market analysis shows that the sooner thymic cancer and thymic carcinoma is detected, the greater the chance of survival for patients. Since thymic cancer is a rare type of cancer, research into why the cancer occurs and improvement for treatments is still underway. The scientific community is of the opinion that more clinical trials and information is still required to determine which treatments are best for each type and stage. The different stages of thymus cancer include type A, type AB, type B1, type B2, type B3 and thymic carcinoma or type C. Thymus cancer market is also segmented along the same lines. Thymus cancer market on the basis of treatment is segmented on the basis of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. How chemotherapy can be used to treatthymomas is still being examined. For instance, hyperthermic intrathoracic chemotherapy or HITHOC has been recommended during surgery that might prove to be effective in treatment of late stage thymic cancers.

Thymus cancer market growth to be augmented by clinical research:

Researchers are seeking more accurate ways of predicting how aggressive a tumor might be to choose the best treatment. Imaging technology is also improving and this can help doctors make better assessment of which tumors can be safely removed with surgery.

Some studies are looking to see if treating with chemotherapy and radiation before and after surgery can keep thymus cancer from coming back. Many researchers are of the opinion that the only goal of treating thymomas shouldn’t bedestroying all the cancer. Even after removal of the tumor, paraneoplasticsyndromes may still persist and the research is therefore focusing now on finding means of treating these syndromes. One of the chief challenges that the thymus cancer market faces at present is the lack of proven treatment for the ailment. But then again this can also prove to be one of the greatest growth scopes for the thymus cancer market as investments to find a cure are continuing.

Thymus cancer research – no stone is being left unturned:

The genetic build up thymus cancer can hold some of the secrets to its treatment and studies are underway that are evaluating if targeted therapies can be used to treat these cancers. Such targeted therapies include anti-angiogenesis drugs which act by limiting blood supply to the tumors and anti-growth factor drugs which inhibit substances cancer cells use to stimulate growth. These drugs have already been used to treat other types of cancers, and are at present being evaluated for use in case of thymus cancers. Such drugs include sunitinib,cetuximab, avelumab, erlotinib,pembrolizumab, and bevacizumab.

Recently, a phase II study is underway evaluate the effects of carboplatin and paclitaxel with or without ramucirumab work in treating patients with thymic cancer.Chemotherapy drugs, such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, have several means of working which range from killing the cells entirely to stopping them from spreading or by stopping them from dividing. The present study is significant as it has not yet been determined if carboplatin and paclitaxel in combination with or without ramucirumab will produce better results in treating patients with thymic cancer. The thymus cancer market is expected to grow as even though the type of cancer is much rarer than others, investments and support for finding a cure continues to expand.