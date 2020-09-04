Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis By COVID-19 Impact

Fortune Business Insights Published “Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market” 2020 Size, Share Estimation, Growth Projection, Emerging Trends And Global Industry Analysis 2026 latest depth analysis market research report.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market By Product Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Key Companies Analyzed In Report are:

Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Services.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis:

Exhibiting a high prevalence for rheumatoid arthritis, North America is forecast to lead the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market in a recent report. In a report, titled “RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025”, Fortune Business Insights identifies numerous factors enabling growth in the market. According to the report, the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market is anticipated to exhibit 4.6% CAGR and reach valuation of US$ 33,958.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 23,822.5 Mn in 2017

On the other side, the demand for rheumatoid arthritis treatment is likely to grow at a considerable pace in Asia Pacific. This is owing to the entry of new drugs, especially biologics, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in the market. This, coupled with expansion of healthcare and medical infrastructure in emerging nations, is likely to help rheumatoid arthritis therapeutic market in Asia Pacific gain more momentum.

In terms of product type, the biologics segment is anticipated to hold the highest share in the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In 2017, the biologics segment held 87.6% of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market. This is because biologics targeting specific components of the immune response system help to slow down the rate of progression of arthritis in the patient. They also help in improving the physical functionality of patients and are cost efficient as compared to other treatment methods, which helps to increase the demand for biologics in the market.

