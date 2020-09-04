Plant Protein Market is Booming Market to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2026

plant protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Proteins are essential nutrients that the human body needs, consisting of amino acids. These proteins are known as plant proteins when acquired from plant-based foods such as wheat, soy, and others. Many crops provide elevated protein content such as chickpeas, tofu, peanuts, lentils, almonds, quinoa, spirulina, and chia seed. Because plant-based proteins have a reduced calorie count, animal-based protein can be replaced with weight loss.
Segmentation: Global Plant Protein Market
- By Product (Wheat Protein, Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Others)
- By Form (Protein Isolates, Protein Concentrates, Textured Proteins)
- By Application (Bakery, Meat Extenders and Substitutes, Nutritional Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Others)
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global plant protein market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Glanbia plc, Growing Naturals, LLC, Kerry Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Corbion NV, FMC Corporation, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Gelymar, Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Roullier Group among others.
Competitive Analysis: Global Plant Protein Market
Global plant protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plant protein market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Increasing demand of vegan diet will boost the growth of plant protein market
- Innovative product line of ready-to-eat product with no compromise in taste and texture may be the driving factor for growth of the market
- High demand in food & beverage products such as bakery products, meat alternatives, cereals, snacks, and nutritional supplements among others will fuel the market growth
- Consumers are slowly becoming aware about preventive healthcare due to growing number of online forums and magazines that offer lifestyle and diet will boost the market growth
Market Restraints
- Presence of alternative source (red meat and eggs) for protein may hamper the growth of plant protein market growth
- Plant proteins have a reduced content of essential amino acids in comparison to animal proteins may hamper the growth of the market
- Fluctuation in availability of raw material will retrain the market growth
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global plant protein market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
