Global Smart Ambulance Market 2020-2027 Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report

Global Smart Ambulance Market

Smart ambulance is IoT based technology which includes intelligent traffic control system, mobile communication technology, GSM system, and microcontroller, amplifier, and 4G/ 5G network connectivity. Smart ambulance is able to track and send data of location of the vehicle to the hospital control room, for constant doctor-paramedic contact to share the patient’s health condition by using 5G technology/ GSM system and cloud server for data storage.

The key economic factors affecting the global Smart Ambulance Market are studied in detail in the global Smart Ambulance Market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market. Factors surrounding the market and affecting its movement are studied in detail in the report, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the market’s likely growth trajectory of the market in view of the economic factors affecting its dynamics. PORTER’s five forces analysis is performed in the report in order to understand the effect of various economic drivers on the Smart Ambulance Market over the forecast period.

Increase in adoption of smart technology such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and Machine Learning in healthcare industry which is expected to boost the global smart ambulance market growth. Furthermore, increase in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions by key players will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, O&H Technology announced their partnership with Excelerate Technology for development and launch of UK’s first fully integrated smart ambulance with unique features such as mobile communication technology, optimized 4G and satellite technology and services. Furthermore, increase in number of acute to severe road accidents will raise the need of access of immediate advanced treatment and shifting focus of emergency medical services from manual to automatic system which is expected to propel the smart ambulance market growth. Moreover, rise in incidences of life threatening that require emergency medical response is expected to drive the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of awareness regarding smart ambulance in underdeveloped nations is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global smart ambulance market growth. Also, requirement of huge investment is another challenging factor for market which is expected to hamper the market growth during this analysis period.

Market key Players

Major key players are involved in supporting the global smart ambulance market such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Honeywell International, AT&T, O&H Technology, Excelerate Technology, and Softec Technology

Market Segmentation

By Type

Van Ambulance

Car Ambulance

Others

By Component

Ambulance GPS tracking System

Ambulance Real-Time Diagnosis System

Intelligent Traffic Controlling System

GSM System

Buzzer System

Micro controller

ADC

Amplifier

By Service Type

Basic Life Support Ambulance Services

Advanced Life Support Ambulance Services

By Application

Transportation System

Burn Care Equipment

Diagnostic and Infection Control Equipment

Blood and Hemorrhage Control Equipment

Cardiac Equipment

Respiratory and Hypothermia Equipment

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Emergency Care Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

