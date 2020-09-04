Global AI Translation Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast Analysis Report 2020-2027

The latest report on the AI Translation Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The AI Translation Market report enriched with various driving and restraining factors that have their core in volume-wise and value-wise analysis.

AI translation is type of advanced artificial intelligence which not only translate words that are written or spoken, but also translate the meaning of the message. AI translation gives greater accuracy and fewer misunderstandings than simple machine translation. AI translation is based on text-to text translation and speech recognition which converts words, phrase, as well as paragraph into another language.

Increase in growth of emerging economies as well as internationalization of many businesses that want to offer their content, products, and services in many languages as possible which is consider as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global AI translation market growth. Furthermore, by using AI translation technology, the text and spoken words are translated at faster speeds; multiple translation organizations use it in order to generate multilingual content. Also, this technology increases the productivity of translators when performing translation, localization and terminology work. Furthermore, increase in demand for content localization will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in need for cost-effective and high speed translation will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition that, growing importance of cloud computing has resulted in increase in demand for cloud based translation tools which is expected to propel the global AI translation market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of AI translators is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global AI translation market growth. Also, data security and privacy concerns will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SDL PLC, Lionbridge Technologies, Lighthouse IP Group, Google, Omniscien Technologies Inc, TransPerfect, LanguageLine Solutions,and RWS Holdings.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Machine Translation

Neural Machine Translation

Voice Recognition

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Automotive

Military & Defense

Electronics

Information & Technology

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

