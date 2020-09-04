FMI Updates Compact Power Equipment Rental Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Compact Power Equipment Rental Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Compact Power Equipment Rental Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Compact Power Equipment Rental Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Type

Engine-Driven Power Tools

Electric Power Tools

Pneumatic Power Tools

By Application

cordless tools

drilling & demolition

screw-fastening tools

direct fastening tools

cutting/sawing/grinding tools

dust extractors

glue and heat guns

high pressure washers

blowers

Compact Power Equipment Rental Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Makita Corporation

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Hilti Group

Panasonic Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

Snap-on Inc

Crucial Questions Answered in the Report

Which end-use industry remains the top consumer of Compact Power Equipment Rental in different regional Markets?

At what rate has the Global Compact Power Equipment Rental Market been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the Global Compact Power Equipment Rental Market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Compact Power Equipment Rental Market players adopting to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the Global Compact Power Equipment Rental Market?

