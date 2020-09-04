Consumer 3D Printing Market Size, Revenue,SWAT Analysis,Share, Trend and Outlook Analysis Report 2027

3D printing is defined as process of manufacturing three dimensional objects by depositing successive layers of materials by using 3D printers. Consumer 3D printers are consumer oriented models which is widely used in educational institutes, small and medium size enterprises, architectures, designers, service providers, and others. Also, consumer 3D printers are used in jewelry business for create unique designs as well as it is used in making home décors such as mugs, and vases.

Rise in demand for prototyping applications from various end users like education institutions, industrial and residential is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global consumer 3D printing market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand of consumer 3D printers for manufacturing of designer clothes, designer jewelry, and home decors which is expected to positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in product approval will drive the market growth. For instance, in January 2018, Amazon had received a patent for new retailing systems which enable the company to process orders for custom 3D printed items customers can get their designs 3D printed through service. So this retailing system has many advantages offered by 3D printing manufacturing projects to the needs of consumers.

Market Restraints

However, lack of standard process control is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global consumer 3D printing market growth. Also, high cost of materials will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Stratasys, Sulpteo, Sumco Corp, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Hitachi Metals Ltd, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

By Material

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Resins

Cynate Ester

Fiber

By Technology

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography

Digital Light Processing

Continuous Liquid Interface Production

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Selective Deposition Lamination

Selective Laser Melting

Electron Beam Melting

Binder Jetting

Casting

Others

By Application

Jewelry

Apparels and Footwear

Miniatures

Art Projects

Furniture/ Home Décor

Repairs

Remote Control Cars

Electronics

Spare parts

Others

By End User

Residential

Industrial

Educational Institutions

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

