Consumer 3D Printing Market Size, Revenue,SWAT Analysis,Share, Trend and Outlook Analysis Report 2027

3D printing is defined as process of manufacturing three dimensional objects by depositing successive layers of materials by using 3D printers. Consumer 3D printers are consumer oriented models which is widely used in educational institutes, small and medium size enterprises, architectures, designers, service providers, and others. Also, consumer 3D printers are used in jewelry business for create unique designs as well as it is used in making home décors such as mugs, and vases.
Rise in demand for prototyping applications from various end users like education institutions, industrial and residential is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global consumer 3D printing market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand of consumer 3D printers for manufacturing of designer clothes, designer jewelry, and home decors which is expected to positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in product approval will drive the market growth. For instance, in January 2018, Amazon had received a patent for new retailing systems which enable the company to process orders for custom 3D printed items customers can get their designs 3D printed through service. So this retailing system has many advantages offered by 3D printing manufacturing projects to the needs of consumers.
Market Restraints
However, lack of standard process control is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global consumer 3D printing market growth. Also, high cost of materials will affect the market growth during this analysis period.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Stratasys, Sulpteo, Sumco Corp, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Hitachi Metals Ltd, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
By Material
- Plastics
- Metals
- Ceramics
- Resins
- Cynate Ester
- Fiber
By Technology
- Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
- Stereolithography
- Digital Light Processing
- Continuous Liquid Interface Production
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- Selective Deposition Lamination
- Selective Laser Melting
- Electron Beam Melting
- Binder Jetting
- Casting
- Others
By Application
- Jewelry
- Apparels and Footwear
- Miniatures
- Art Projects
- Furniture/ Home Décor
- Repairs
- Remote Control Cars
- Electronics
- Spare parts
- Others
By End User
- Residential
- Industrial
- Educational Institutions
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
