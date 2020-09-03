Wireless Mesh Network Market is Booming Market to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2027

Wireless mesh network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) is a mesh network which is developed through the connection of wireless access points mounted at network location of each user.

Key Players: Global Wireless Mesh Network

The major players covered in the wireless mesh network market report are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Qorvus Systems, Inc, Firetide, Inc., Fluidmesh Networks LLC, Synapse Wireless, ZIH Corp, Concentris Systems LLC, ABB, SCAN RF Projects, Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Wirepas Ltd., Ruckus Networks, Strix systems, Nortel Networks Inc., Lumen radio, ValuePoint Networks, Inc., Proxim Wireless, Winncom Technologies Corp. Trilliant Holdings Inc., Filament, Veniam, Hype Labs, Quantenna Communications, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Each network user is required to forward the data to the next node. Only single wire is physically connected with the Digital subscriber line internet modem. This physical wire shares the internet connection wirelessly to all others nodes are effectively and wirelessly connecting the entire area with the existing technology.

Market Segmentation: Global Wireless Mesh Network

Wireless mesh network market is segmented on the basis of component, mesh design, service, radio frequency and applications.

On the basis of component, the wireless mesh network market is segmented into physical appliances, mesh platforms and services.

Based on mesh design, the wireless mesh network market is segmented into infrastructure wireless mesh and AD-HOC mesh.

Based on service, the wireless mesh network market is segmented deployment and provisioning, and network planning.

Based on radio frequency, the wireless mesh network market is segmented into Sub 1 GHZ band, 2.4 GHZ band, and4.9 GHZ band.

Based on applications, the wireless mesh network market is segmented into video streaming and surveillance, and disaster management.

