Telecom Service Assurance Market is expected to grow at USD 10 billion by 2025

The increasing use of smartphones and tablets throughout the world has led to exponential growth in the wireless data traffic, thus, fueling the requirement of telecom service assurance services and solutions to manage the increasing traffic volume. Hence it is expected that the market size for global telecom service assurance will reach USD 10 billion by 2025.

Telecom service assurance is a set of processes & policies by the communication service enabler to make sure that the service delivered through the networks satisfies the pre-defined service quality mark for enhanced user experience. The growing requirement of cost-saving and high optimization solutions along with the ability to measure the performance and quality of the service are some of the factors responsible for the telecom service assurance industry growth.

Based on the solution segment, the market is bifurcated into software, and services. The software segment is classified further into fault management, network management, probe system, quality monitoring, workforce management, and other system types. Whereas the services segment is classified further into professional services and managed services. In 2019, the solution segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the telecom service assurance market throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate in the next five years.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global telecom service assurance by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the telecom service assurance industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global telecom service assurance market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global telecom service assurance market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the telecom service assurance applications, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the telecom service assurance market in North America.

The major players of the global telecom service assurance market are Broadcom, Ericsson, HPE, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch S.A., Huawei, IBM, NETSCOUT, Spirent, and more. The telecom service assurance market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Segment Overview of Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

Solution Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

• Software

• Fault Management

• Network Management

• Probe System

• Quality Monitoring

• Workforce Management

• Other System Types

• Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Organization Size Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

• North America

• S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• UAE

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Rest of South America

Reasons for the study

• The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global telecom service assurance Market. Benchmark yourself against the rest of the Market.

• Ensure you remain competitive as innovations by existing key players to boost the Market.

What does the report include?

• The study on the global telecom service assurance Market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• The study covers the competitive landscape of existing/prospective players in the telecom service assurance industry and their strategic initiatives for the product development

• The study covers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented based on solution and organization size. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

• Actual Market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments.

