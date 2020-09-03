Rheumatic Fever Market 2020 Historical Analysis, Recent Trends, Size, Industry Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Rheumatic Fever Market Analysis

The global rheumatic fever market is witnessing a rapid increase in revenues. Market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of rheumatic fever and the development of many breakthrough drugs and therapeutics. Besides, factors such as the increasing government expenditure for the healthcare sector contribute to market growth. Moreover, COVID 19 pandemic is expected to escalate the market growth to furthered heights during the estimated period.

Covid-19 testing will not detect strep throat, which, if untreated, can cause rheumatic fever. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global rheumatic fever market is projected to grow at a striking CAGR throughout the review period (2018 – 2023). Also, continuously developing economics and increasing government funding in the healthcare sector provide impetus to the growth of the market. Technological advances in the field of medical science and drug development techniques, influence market growth.

Additional factors, such as growing awareness among the patients towards the availability of effective treatments, substantiate the growth of the market. Rising geriatric population, coupled with the unmet medical needs, foster the market growth. On the other hand, unmet medical needs due to the lack of infrastructure and technical competencies are the major factors predicted to impede market growth, especially in developing and under-developing countries.

Rheumatic Fever Market - Segmentations

The Report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Diagnosis: Physical Exam, Blood Test, Electrocardiogram, Echocardiogram, and others.

By Treatment: Pharmacotherapy, Antibiotics, Anti-inflammatory Medication (Aspirin, Naproxen, others), Anticonvulsant Medication, and others.

By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and others.

By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and others.

By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Rheumatic Fever Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the rheumatic fever market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of well-developed healthcare sectors and notable industry players. Besides, the rising prevalence of rheumatic fever and high healthcare expenditures, drive the regional market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness among demographics regarding the condition and availability of treatment methods contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Europe stands second in the global rheumatic fever market. The market is predominantly driven by the growing occurrences of rheumatic heart diseases and the availability of funds for research. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and the resurging economy in the region boost market growth. Financial support provided by private and government bodies for discoveries of drugs and therapeutics impacts the growth of the market. The European rheumatic fever market is estimated to grow at a phenomenal CAGR.

The Asia pacific rheumatic fever market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the rising cases of rheumatic fever and increasing government funding for the healthcare sector propel the regional market growth. Moreover, the rapidly growing healthcare sectors and large unmet needs over the forecast period provide impetus to the market growth. Besides, the growing penetration of healthcare insurance bolsters the growth of the rheumatic fever market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Rheumatic Fever Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the rheumatic fever market appears fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. Market players incorporate strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch. These players substantially invest in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective drugs. Pharma companies collaborate with academia and biotech industry partners who can contribute cutting-edge technologies and specialized knowledge to help accelerate innovations and gain a better understanding of the conditions.

These collaborations are one of the innovation strategies of market players. Companies can leverage the latest scientific knowledge and translate them into innovative medicines through partnering. These partnerships can kindle the innovative impulses that advance medicine and benefit patients as well as partners.

Rheumatic Fever Market Key Players:

Players leading the global rheumatic fever market include Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Eli Lily and Company, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among others.

Rheumatic Fever Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

June 04, 2020 —- Cure Kids (New Zealand), a leading charitable foundation, announced unprecedented research funding to control the spike in rheumatic fever coincides in NL. Cure Kids made around USD 10 MN funding commitment to respond to the effects of social deprivation on child health illnesses, which is critical and been reinforced by a recent increase in rheumatic fever across the country.

Also, Cure Kids launched contestable funding round to help answer these questions, committing the first USD 3 MN over the next three years. The heightened focus on new research is that New Zealand has one of the highest rates of rheumatic fever worldwide, despite this being a preventable illness.

