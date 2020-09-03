Industrial Rubber Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- JSR Corporation , LG Chem.

Industrial Rubber Market This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global industrial rubber market in the next 8 years. Industrial rubber is classified into synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is produced by polymerizing unsaturated hydrocarbons such as isoprene and butadiene. It has major role in the automotive industry. Natural rubbers are obtained from the latex sap of trees. There are various applications of natural rubber in different sectors such as chemical, transportation, agriculture, and aerospace industries. Application of wire & cable in rubber industry is the most prominent factors in the market, such as rubber insulated reeling cable, submersible pump cable, flat wire, roller bind cabala, among others.

Scope of the Industrial Rubber Market

Current and future of Industrial Rubber Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Industrial Rubber Market By Type (Synthetic rubber and Natural rubber), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable, Electrical & Electronics, Bitumen Modification), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial rubber market are LANXESS, US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A. , ZEON Corporation , Ansell, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO.,LTD., THAI RUBBER CORPORATION, Companiess.com, Trinseo, versalis.eni.com. Bridgestone, Exxon Mobil Corporation , MICHELIN, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc., The Dow Chemical Company , Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Standard Inc., Continental AG, Freudenberg Group, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, HEXPOL AB, Gates Corporation, NOK CORPORATION, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Eaton, Myers Industries, Inc., Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Industrial Rubber Market Trends and Forecast to 2025

