Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2020 – Industry Dynamics, Huge Growth,Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2027

Warehouse robotics is deployment of robotics in warehouse which performs functions like assembling and dissembling packaging, pick-place, transportation and palletizing. Warehouse is the essential part in supply chain management. Warehouse robotics is classified into various types such as Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, and Cartesian Robots

Increase in technological advancement is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global warehouse robotics market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), and machine learning will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for automation as well as awareness regarding safety and superior quality production will fuel the market growth. Also, increase in adoption of warehouse robotics by large enterprises and small and medium size enterprises will drive the market growth. In addition to that, growing e-commerce industry will propel the global warehouse robotics market growth during this forecast period.

However, lack of skilled workforce is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global warehouse robotics market growth. Also, high installation cost of robotics will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Warehouse Robotics Market is segmented into product such as Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, and Cartesian Robots, by function such as Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-Palletizing, Transportation, and Packaging. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Automotive, E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, Electronics & Electrical, Metal & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

Also, Global Warehouse Robotics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Limited, Honeywell Intelligrated, KUKA AG, OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd, Dematic, and KNAPP AG.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

By Function

Pick & Place

Palletizing & De-Palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

By End User

Automotive

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electrical

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

