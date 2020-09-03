Global Malt Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Malt Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global malt market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of malt. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the malt market during the period. The global malt market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The malt is produced by using barley, corn, rice, rye, wheat, and other cereals. It is predominantly used for manufacturing alcoholic beverages such as beer and whiskey. Further, it is also used for making food products, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages. The increasing acceptance of malt-based food products is expected to help the malt market to grow.

Increasing Popularity of Craft Beer and Local Beer are Expected to Drive the Malt Market

Growing per capita disposable income and changing lifestyles of consumers, the global demand for alcoholic beverages has increased significantly over the past few years. This provides growth to the market of malt worldwide. Further, an increase in consumption of beer has led brewers to rely more on malt for production. The increasing popularity of craft beer and local beer are expected to drive the malt market. Additionally, its widespread application in the food industry is driving the demand of the malt market.

However, fluctuation in the supply of raw material is affecting the malt market. Moreover, malt beverages are a good energy source, as malt is packed full of minerals, vitamins, protein, starch, and trace elements. It is an ideal source of energy for mental and physical activity. They are healthy and great-tasting alternatives for sweet and thus high-calorie soft drinks which provides a growth opportunity for the malt market during a forecast period.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Malt Market

North America holds the largest share of the malt market in the world followed by Europe. Increasing the consumption of malt-based food products, the presence of large beer and alcohol industries drive the malt market in this region. The large production from France and Belgium contribute to the growth of the market in the Europe region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR owing to a considerable increase in the consumption of malt-based food products and alcoholic beverages. While the traditional markets saturate, the major market players can find opportunities in growing economies in South America and Africa.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report:

The report segments the global malt market by application, brewers, source, type and region. In terms of application, the market is segmented into Beer, whisky, food and beverages, functional foods, pharmaceuticals, slim diet and some others. In terms of brewers, the market segmentation includes base malt, single malt, standard malt and specialty malt. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into barley, rice, rye, wheat and some others. Furthermore, based on type, the market segmentation includes dry extract, malt flour and liquid extract.

Key Market Players (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and IGR View)

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global malt market Boortmalt Group, Cargill Inc, Cofco Malt, GrainCorp Ltd, Heineken, Malteurop Group, Malteries Soufflet, Rahr Malting, Russky Solod, Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Research Methodology:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the malt market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.