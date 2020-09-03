Demand for Boron Carbide Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2020, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

Boron Carbide Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the boron carbide market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the boron carbide market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Boron Carbide Market: Taxonomy

The global boron carbide market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Grade

Abrasive

Nuclear

Product Type

Powder

Grain

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the boron carbide market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. Additionally, a gist of FMI analysis is also provided stating the most lucrative market segments and regions.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the boron carbide market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the boron carbide market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to boron carbide and its properties is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the boron carbide market report. Furthermore, a regional pricing analysis is provided for the base year.

Chapter 03 – Market Viewpoint

The boron carbide market report provides key macroeconomic factors that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Apart from this, the section also sheds some light on key opportunity areas for stakeholders in the boron carbide marketplace.

Chapter 04 – Global Boron Carbide Market Analysis

This section includes global boron carbide market analysis on both value and volume basis, as well as the incremental $ opportunity generated year-on-year throughout the forecast period. Following, a detailed value chain analysis is presented along with a list of key stakeholders at every node of the market to provide the readers with a better understanding of the supply chain in the boron carbide market.

Chapter 05 – Forecast Factors

This section includes factors that influence the short term as well as long term evolution of the market. Along with appropriate weightages and impact of the forecast factors, this section also includes key takeaways in order to facilitate a better understanding of the market growth.

Chapter 06 – Global Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029 by Grade

Based on the grade, the boron carbide market is segmented into abrasive grade boron carbide and nuclear grade boron carbide. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the boron carbide market and market attractiveness analysis based on grade.

Chapter 07 – Global Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029 by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the boron carbide market based on product type, and has been classified into powder, grain, and paste. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about the boron carbide market based on application, and has been classified into abrasives, nozzles, armor/nuclear, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 09 – Global Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the boron carbide market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America boron carbide market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional market dynamics, trends, market growth and regional presence intensity mapping of the key stakeholders operating in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America boron carbide market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional market dynamics, trends, market growth and regional presence intensity mapping of the key stakeholders operating in Latin America.

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific excl. Japan Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Asia Pacific excl. Japan boron carbide market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, India, ASEAN Countries, ANZ and the Rest of APEJ. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional market dynamics, trends, market growth and regional presence intensity mapping of the key stakeholders operating in Asia Pacific excl. Japan.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Western Europe boron carbide market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Western Europe. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional market dynamics, trends, market growth, and regional presence intensity mapping of the key stakeholders operating in Western Europe.

Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Eastern Europe boron carbide market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional market dynamics, trends, market growth, and regional presence intensity mapping of the key stakeholders operating in Eastern Europe.

Chapter 15 – Middle East & Africa Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Middle East & Africa boron carbide market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes GCC Countries, Northern Africa, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional market dynamics, trends, market growth, and regional presence intensity mapping of the key stakeholders operating in Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 16 – Japan Boron Carbide Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Japan boron carbide market. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional market dynamics, trends, market growth, and regional presence intensity mapping of the key stakeholders operating in Japan.

Chapter 17 – Competition Dashboard

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the boron carbide market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Further, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the boron carbide market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are H.C. Starck GmbH, UK Abrasives, Inc., Songshan Specialty Materials, Inc., Washington Mills North Grafton, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., The 3M Company, and American Elements, among others.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the boron carbide market.