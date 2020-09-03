Computational Biology Market Overview, Size, Future Scope and Industry Analysis Report By 2027

The latest report on the Computational Biology market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Computational biology referred as development and application of data analytical and theoretical methods, computational simulation, and mathematical modeling techniques which are used for study of biological systems. This is multifaceted field and that combines the principles of applied animation, computer science, anatomy, biophysics, biochemistry, ecology, and genomics. Also, computational biology includes bioinformatics and the science of using biological data to develop algorithms to understand biological systems and its relationships.

Market Drivers

Increase in number of clinical studies and in pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics for new drug discovery and development is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global computational biology market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for predictive models and funding from governments and private enterprises for research and development activities will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in use of computational tools in epi-genomics, genomics, proteomics, and meta genomics to understand 3D protein structural analysis, gene sequencing coupled with research activities in new drug designing process which expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, lack of trained professionals is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global computational biology market growth.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Genedata AG, Chemical Computing Group Inc., Nimbus Discovery Plc., Simulation Plus Inc, Dassault Systems, Compugen Ltd., Insilico Biotechnology AG, and Leadscope Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Service

In-House

Contract

By Application

Human Body Simulation Software

Preclinical Drug Development

Cellular & Biological Simulation

Clinical Trials

Drug Discovery & Disease Modeling

By End User

Academics

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

