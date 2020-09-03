Biotechnology Market Size, Share and Growth Factors with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2027

The global Biotechnology market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Biotechnology market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

Biotechnology is defined as the area of biology which uses living organisms and biological systems to develop or modify processes and products for specific use. Biotechnology deploys cellular processes and biomolecular processes and technologies for improvement of human life quality. Biotechnology widely used in medicine, agriculture and food industry.

Market Drivers

Increase in incidence of persistence conditions like cancer and diabetes is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global biotechnology market growth. Furthermore, organizations are focusing on development of novel techniques and their implementation by collaborating with other organizations such as Department of Biotechnology together with government funded institutions and other autonomous organizations representing the biotechnology industry to promote funding to support research and development and new drug development processes will positively contribute the market growth in near future. Moreover, increase in demand for food and agricultural products such as rice, beans, and wheat owing to growing population base various countries like U.S, India, and China is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, a risk associated with genetic information is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global biotechnology market growth.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed into this report such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Merck, Abbott Laboratories Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, BioGen Medical Instruments,, and Bio-Rad Laboratories

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Fermentation

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

PCR Technology

Nano-biotechnology

Chromatography

DNA Sequencing

Cell Based Assay

Others

By Application

Biopharmacy

Bioservices

Bioagriculture

Bioindustries

Bioinformatics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

