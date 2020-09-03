Amniocentesis Needle Market Developments and Industry Analysis – Forecast 2022

Factors driving the growth of this market include the high reliability of the amniocentesis technique, rise in the median age of first-time motherhood, and increasing burden of congenital disorders are key factors driving the growth of this market.

According to the new research report amniocentesis needles market is expected to reach USD 172.8 Million by 2022 from USD 150.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%.

The global amniocentesis needles market covers products that are used to withdraw amniotic fluid into a syringe. These needles are of special material and have a long tip which is visible under ultrasound. These needles are primarily used to perform amniocentesis, an invasive prenatal diagnostic procedure carried out in the second trimester of pregnancy.

Major industry players acquired companies and business units from other companies to maintain and improve their position in the Amniocentesis Needles Market. Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), and Cook Medical (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. These leaders have products for all end users in this market, and have a strong geographical presence.

Major Market Developments

In 2018, Medline Industries, Inc. (US) completed the acquisition of Centurion Medical Products (US) to provide a complete set of offerings that complement its minor procedure tray kits and its growing infection prevention focus

In 2016, CooperSurgical (US) completed the acquisition of Wallace, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc, to strengthen product portfolio and takeover premier products for women’s health

In 2017, Medtronic established an innovation center in Chengdu, China to provide advanced training to medical workers in Central and Western China

In 2016, Medline shifted its corporate headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art facility which is more than double the size of its current space with a view to adapt to the needs of the rapidly changing healthcare.

The amniocentesis needles market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the growing number of initiatives to promote prenatal diagnosis, rapid economic development, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

