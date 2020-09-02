Software Defined Networking Industry 2020: Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

The Software Defined Networking (SDN) market 2020 is likely to witness revenue growth. SDN is a new technology that facilitates high programmability in the execution of complex networks. Service providers are adopting SDN at a rapid pace, which is supposed to drive the demand for the product over the upcoming years. In a report offered recently by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Software Defined Networking Industry is projected to register 42.41% CAGR over the prognosis period 2018 to 2023. As per the estimations provided in this MRFR report, the market is supposed to exceed USD 59,000 Mn mark by the close of 2023, increasing from USD 7,211.5 Mn in 2017.

Adoption of SDN across industries such as BFSI, information technology, telecommunication, etc. is supposed to provide impetus to augmentation of the Software Defined Networking Industry. Also, applications are supposed to rise in the coming years, thus, leading to further revenue growth. The product offers simple as well as cost effective security models. It is anticipated to lead the proliferation of the Software Defined Networking Industry in the upcoming years. Advancements in networking infrastructure, in conjunction with rising adoption of big data, is expected to catapult the market on its growth trajectory.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Software Defined Networking Global Market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Intersil (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Big Switch Networks (U.S.), Pica8, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) among others.

Software Defined Network Global Market – Segmentation

, the Software Defined Networking (SDN) market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprise. On the basis of component , Software Defined Networking (SDN) market has been segmented into hardware component (switches, router, and others), services (support & maintenance service, professional service, consulting service and managed service) and software (application software and software controller).

Software Defined Network Global Market- Regional Analysis

The geographical evaluation of the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market is included in this assessment. The region based segments identified in the study are as follows – Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and North America. A further analysis of these regions segments is provided on the basis of countries for providing a 360-degree view of the market place. North America houses prominent SDN technology companies which are supposed to help the region in retaining its pole position through the assessment period. Canada and the U.S. are expected to exhibit tremendous potential over the next couple of years. The growth of the IT & telecommunication industry is also poised to work in favor of the regional Software Defined Networking (SDN) market. In addition, the rising investments in research & development are prognosticated to boost the growth rate of the market in the region.

