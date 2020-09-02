Platelet Agitator Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2017 to 2027

Significant details related to market size, market share, applications, and statistics have been included to get a 360 view of the Platelet Agitator Market The research further focuses on a comprehensive competitive dashboard, wherein growth strategies adopted by market players have been outlined.

Platelet Agitator Market Research Report: Information by Type (Flatbed, Circular and Combination devices), Capacity (Small, Medium and Large), End User (Autonomous Blood Banks, Hospital-Based Blood Banks and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2027

Market Synopsis:

The strong value maintained by the biomedical industry is likely to proliferate the Platelet Agitator Market over the next couple of years. A rise in the research & development activities coupled with increased investments is likely to favor the growth of the global platelet agitator market. Platelet agitators offer safe and reliable storage of platelets under controlled environments to and large volume data. This is likely to increase its adoption in the healthcare industry through the review period. Additionally, the boom witnessed in the healthcare sector coupled with rising healthcare expenditure is expected to encourage platelet agitator market growth and expansion.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global platelet agitator market has been segmented into flatbed, circular, and combination devices. The flatbed segment is further sub-segmented into horizontal and vertical agitator. The flatbed agitator currently holds a dominant share of the market which accounts for 64.9% share. It is likely to exhibit immense growth over the next couple of years.

By capacity, the platelet agitator market is segmented into small, medium, and large. The medium segment held the most significant share in 2015 and is expected to retain its prominence towards the end of the forecast period.

By end-user, the global platelet agitator market has been segmented into autonomous blood banks, hospital based blood banks, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global platelet agitator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently holds the maximum share in the global market accounting for 36.6% share. It is likely to retain its pole position throughout the assessment period. The regional market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 170.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to the consolidation of key market players, technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing patient pool, developed healthcare sector, etc.

Europe is one of the most significant growth pockets in the global platelet agitator market. It is likely to secure the second position globally over the assessment period. Asia Pacific exhibit tremendous potential for growth. It is set to register a relatively higher CAGR of 4.6% during the projection period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region is the increased investments for research & development in biomedical industry, especially in countries such as China, South Korea, India, Japan, etc.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled by MRFR in the report are Fanem Ltda., Helmer Scientific, TERUMO PENPOL PVT LIMITED, KW apparecchi scientifici, LABCOLD, Meditech Technologies India Private Limited, Boekel Scientific, EMSAS Electrical Equipment Industry & Trading Inc., Nuve, SARSTEDT AG & Co., and Zhejiang Sujing Purification Equipment Co.Ltd.

Industry Developments:

In January 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Office of Health Affairs launched a joint program which includes providing extensive manufacturing and clinical advice for prioritized products. Presently, high priority products include freeze-dried plasma, cold-stored platelets, and cryopreserved platelets.

