Forecast and Analysis on Global Gelatin Market by Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Gelatin Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global gelatin market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of gelatin. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the gelatin market during the period. The global gelatin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Gelatin is a colorless, odorless and tasteless substance widely used in food products. Gelatin is made from collagen, a soft protein which connects bones, muscles, skins, and tendons of mammals such as cows and pigs. Gelatin finds applications as gelling agent stabilizers and thickeners in cakes, candies, fruit desserts, fruit jellies, ice-creams, marshmallows, puddings, yogurts, and some others. Gelatin finds industrial applications in the manufacturing of cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceutical products, dyeing and tanning materials, photographic plate coatings, and some others.

Increasing Application of Gelatin in the Personal Care Products Owing to Its Several Health Benefits is Anticipated to Drive the Growth of the Market

The increasing preference for convenience & functional food and beverages among people, due to change in lifestyles and need for instant nutrition, drive the growth of the global gelatin market. As gelatin is a good source for protein, the demand for gelatin is anticipated to increase significantly to meet the increasing demand from the nutraceutical industry for making nutritional supplements.

In addition, heavy investments by major players such as Capsugel, Gelita AG, PB Gelatins, Rousselot S.A.S, Weishardt Group and others in research and development for product innovation to counter the threat of alternatives and for finding new applications characterize the global gelatin market. Furthermore, increasing application of gelatin in the personal care products owing to its several health benefits is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

However, the endemic Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy has affected the availability of the raw materials and it is expected to cause volatility in the prices of the raw material. The stringent regulations regarding the gelatin use, due to the use of animal parts for the manufacturing, is a restraint for the global gelatin market. Availability of vegetarian alternatives for gelatin such as agar, carrageenan, guar gum, & pectin and increasing preference for those among health-conscious vegetarians and vegans is a major challenge for the major players in the global gelatin market. Moreover, the technological advancements and emergence of new applications in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to create favorable opportunities for the growth of the gelatin market.

Europe is the Dominant Gelatin Market with a Global Market Share of Around 40%

Among geographies, Europe is the dominant gelatin market with a global market share of around 40%. The increasing consumption of gelatin in countries such as Germany and France, increasing demand for natural nutritional ingredients in food and beverages, and the presence of a huge number of pharmaceutical companies in the region drives the growth of the European gelatin market. However, the impact of the endemic bovine spongiform encephalopathy is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in the short term, as the outbreak affected a large bovine population in Europe and it affect the availability of raw materials for gelatin.

North America is the second largest gelatin market. Presence of major global meat processing companies, increasing demand for organic personal care products and functional foods and beverages drive the growth of the North American gelatin market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing gelatin market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period due to the huge population in the region, increasing consumption of convenience food and beverages, increasing instances of ailments such as arthritis and increasing demand for personal care products.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of gelatin market. Moreover, the global gelatin market is segmented by source, by application and by function. The global gelatin market by source covers bones, bovine hides, pig skin, sheep skin, and some others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as food & beverages, dyeing & tanning, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photography, and some others. Based on function, the market is segmented as gelling agent, stabilizer, thickener and some others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global gelatin market include Capsugel Inc, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Ewald Gelatin GmbH, Gelita AG, Gelnex, India Gelatine & Chemicals, Italgelatine S.p.A,Junca Gelatines S.L, Norland Products Inc, PB Gelatin, Rousselot S.A.S, Sterling Biotech, and Weishardt Group.

