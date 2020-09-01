New FMI Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Cannula Market

Medical Cannula Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the medical cannula market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics and Covid-19 crisis impact analysis.

After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

Medical Cannula Market Segmentation

The global market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Products

Guedel

Yankauer

Berman

Frazier

Spackmann

Barron

Novak

Poole

Robertazzi

Bellucci

Brackman

Karman

Others

Medical Procedure

Vascular Access

Surgery

Intubation

Lipofilling

Suction

Irrigation

Biopsy

Insufflation

Hysterography

Insemination

Cardioplegia

Size

14G

16G

18G

20G

22G

24G

26G

Material

Latex

Latex-Free

Neoprene

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Clinics

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the medical cannula market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the medical cannula market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics of the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to medical cannula products and their features are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the readers understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key successful factors and strategies being adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Medical Cannula Market Demand (in Volume) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the medical cannula market between 2020 and 2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute unit opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental unit opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Medical Cannula Market – Pricing Analysis

This section explains the global market pricing analysis for the market for the base year 2019. Seven regions are covered herein. Readers can also find the price difference across all regions for the base year (2019).

Chapter 07 – Global Medical Cannula Market Value Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market between 2020 and 2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter includes drivers and restraints of the medical cannula market. It also includes macroeconomic factors and various opportunities pertaining to the market.

Chapter 09 – COVID19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter gives information about COVID-19 crisis impact analysis that comprises current COVID-19 statistics and probable future impact, impact on GDP of individual key countries, segment wise impact, quarter-wise forecast, and projected recovery quarter.

Chapter 10 – Global Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product

Based on product, the market is segmented into Guedel, Yankauer, Berman, Frazier, Spackmann, Barron, Novak, Poole, Robertazzi, Bellucci, Brackman, Karman, and others such as intravenous (IV) cannula. In this chapter, readers can find information about Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on products.

Chapter 11 – Global Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Medical Procedure

Based on medical procedures, the market spans vascular access, surgery, intubation, lipofilling, suction, irrigation, biopsy, insufflation, hysterography, insemination, and cardioplegia. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on indication.

Chapter 12 – Global Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Size

Based on size, the market is classified into 14G, 16G, 18G, 20G, 22G, 24G, and 26G. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on size.

Chapter 13 – Global Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Material

Based on material, the market consists of latex, latex-free, and neoprene. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on material.

Chapter 14 – Global Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End User

Based on end user, the market constitutes hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and other such as cardiac centers, cancer treatment centers. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on end user.

Chapter 15 – Global Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 16 – North America Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of North America’s medical cannula market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the products, medical procedure, size, material, end user, and countries in North America.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the medical cannula market in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 18 – Europe Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the market in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the medical cannula market in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 20 – East Asia Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

In this chapter, China, Japan and South Korea are the prominent countries in East Asia that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the medical cannula market during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 21 – Oceania Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section highlights the growth prospects of the market for Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 22 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 23 – Key and Emerging Countries Medical Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth prospects of the market for 20+ key and emerging countries including country level market sizing and segmentation analysis for the US, U. K., China, Brazil, and others during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 24 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis, and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key players operating in medical cannula market.

Chapter 25 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured are Boston Scientific Corporation (U. S.), Medtronic plc. (U. S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U. S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U. S.), Conmed Corporation (U. S.), Stryker Corporation (U. S.), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Smith & Nephew (U. K.), Getinge Group (Sweden), LivaNova plc. (U. S.), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Harsoria Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Beaver-Visitec International (U. S.), DTR Medical Ltd. (U. K.), CosmoFrance Inc. (France), and others.

Chapter 26 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the medical cannula market report.

Chapter 27 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the market.

