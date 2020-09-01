Global Motor Insurance Market 2020-2025

•Digital ecosystem based on a mutual partnership, Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics are joining hands to reshape the global auto insurance industry.

•Usage-based insurance (UBI), which is also referred to as pay-per-mile, pay-as-you-drive, or pay-as-you-go, is a type of auto insurance, in which the insurer can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where it’s driven, and how it’s driven.

•InsurTech, which aims at changing insurance industry particularly motor insurance by leveraging new technologies is gaining momentum. Countries like Hong-Kong have launched projects to make Hong-Kong as the InsurTech hub in Asia

•Premiums from motor insurance accounts for around 40% of total non-life insurance premiums in 2019. This is expected to increase in the next few years due to increasing demand from developing countries primarily Asia.

•The trends that are expected to change the landscape of the industry includes emergence of shared mobility, shift from personal to commercial ownership of cars, data overload, digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

•As the ratio of personal to commercial ownership of cars increases, from 50/50 to 20/70 in 2030 resulting into the fall of the personal motor market by 35%, it invites for a product innovation on the part of insurers to ensure their survival and growth.

•Shared mobility behaviours and models which are driven by the growth of the sharing economy and consumers switching to shared means of transport leading to new product developments such as Usage Based Insurance.

COMPANY PROFILES

• Allianz

• Allstate Insurance

• American International Group

• Berkshire Hathaway Homestate

• People’s Insurance Company of China

• AXA

• Zurich Insurance Group

• Munich Re

