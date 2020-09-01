Global Mineral Sunscreen Market on a Steady Growth Trail; Future Market Insights Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

Global Mineral Sunscreen Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on global mineral sunscreen market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global mineral sunscreen market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Skin Type Dry

Oily

Sensitive

30 SPF – 49 SPF

50 SPF – 69 SPF

70 SPF and more Consumer Orientation Male

Female

Unisex Nature Natural

Organic

Synthetic Price Range Economy/ Mid-Range

Premium Age Adult

Children Sales Channel Direct

Indirect

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Independent Small Stores



Discounted Stores



Online Sales Channel



Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the mineral sunscreen market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global mineral sunscreen.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the mineral sunscreen market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the mineral sunscreen market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the mineral sunscreen market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This chapter exclusively discusses the key market trends present in the global mineral sunscreen market. It highlights the ongoing technological advancements, demand for premium products, increasing preference for organic products, burgeoning middle class, and increasing health concerns amongst users.

Chapter 04– Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mineral Sunscreen Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Market

This chapter provides in-depth analysis of progression by phase and response. It also highlights the factors affecting the sales of mineral sunscreen products and forecast in the post COVID-19 world.

Chapter 06 – COVID-19 Impact on Retail Industry

This chapter bring attention to the impact of COVID-19 on the retail industry. It shows the shift in consumer spending and answers questions pertaining to winning and losing segments.

Chapter 07 – Adoption Rate of Mineral Sunscreen

The chapter highlights the adoption rate of mineral sunscreen. It assesses the rise in OTC demand vs. prescribed demand.

Chapter 08 – Brand Mapping Analysis

This section provides an in-depth brand mapping analysis, brand loyalty mapping, and top of mind mineral sunscreen brands, positioning the key sales differentiator and many others.

Chapter 09 – Key Regulations

This section provides an explanation of the key regulations present in the packaging and labelling industry that have to be adhered for safety purposes.

Chapter 10 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical mineral sunscreen market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 11 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the mineral sunscreen market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 12 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the mineral sunscreen market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 –2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 13 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global mineral sunscreen market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global mineral sunscreen market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the mineral sunscreen market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the mineral sunscreen market.

Chapter 14 – Consumer Sentiment Analysis

This chapter highlights which specific brand preferred by the consumers and why, factor influencing market behavior, which mode of advertisement is more preferred by the vendors, key challenges associated with the market suppliers, and many others consumer sentiment analysis.

Chapter 15 – Social Media Sentiment Analysis

This section of the report highlights the consumer perception for target products on social media platforms, trending brands, trending #hashtags, trending subject titles and many others social media sentiment analysis.

Chapter 16 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Skin Type

Based on skin type, the mineral sunscreen market is segmented into sensitive, normal, oily, and dry.

Chapter 17 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sun Protection Factor

On the basis of sun protection factor, the market is segmented into up to 20 SPF, 30 SPF to 40 SPF, 50 SPF to 69 SPF, and 70 SPF and more.

Chapter 18 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Consumer Orientation

On the basis of consumer orientation, the global market for mineral sunscreen is segmented into male, female, and unisex.

Chapter 19 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Nature

This chapter provides detailed analysis of segmentation of the market on the basis of nature, which includes natural, organic, and synthetic.

Chapter 20 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

Based on price range, the mineral sunscreen market is segmented into economy/ mid-range and premium. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on delivery.

Chapter 21 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Age

Based on age, the global mineral sunscreen market is segmented into adult and children.

Chapter 22 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the mineral sunscreen market is segmented into direct, indirect and indirect is further sub-segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent small stores, discounted stores, online sales channel, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on sales channel.

Chapter 23 – Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the mineral sunscreen market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 24 – North America Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the mineral sunscreen market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth.

Chapter 25 – Latin America Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the mineral sunscreen market in the Latin America region.

Chapter 26 – Europe Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the mineral sunscreen market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 27 – South Asia Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the mineral sunscreen market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 28 – East Asia Mineral Sunscren Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the mineral sunscreen market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of mineral sunscreen market in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 29 – Oceania Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the mineral sunscreen market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the mineral sunscreen in several countries such as Australia and New Zealand are included in this chapter.

Chapter 30 – Middle East and Africa Mineral Sunscreen Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the mineral sunscreen market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 31 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the mineral sunscreen market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 32 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of vendors in the global mineral sunscreen, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are EltaMD, Inc., Sun Bum, New Avon Company, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., La Roche-Posay, Avalon Natural Products, Inc., J&JCI, Australian Gold LLC, Edgewell, Goddess Garden, Coppertone, Neutrogena, Drunk Elephant, BeautyCounter, and others.

Chapter 33 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a based to the information and statistics included in the mineral sunscreen market report.

Chapter 34 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the mineral sunscreen market.