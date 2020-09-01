Filament Tapes Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the filament tapes market provides global industry analysis of 2016-2019 and forecasts for 2020-2026. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the filament tapes market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

FILAMENT TAPES MARKET TAXONOMY

The global filament tapes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the readers.

Filament Type

Single-sided Tapes

Double-sided Tapes

Adhesive Type

Rubber-based Natural Rubber Synthetic Rubber

Acrylic-based

Hot Melt Adhesive

Width

12 mm

18 mm

24 mm

36 mm

48 mm

72 mm

96 mm

Backing Adhesive Type

Plastic Film Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene (PE) Polyester (PET) Others

Paper

Fabric

Foam

Application

Bundling

Strapping

Insulation

Carton Sealing

Sealing

Others

End Use

Shipping & Logistics

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare & Hygiene

Printing

Metalworking

Oil & Gas

General Industrial

Consumer Goods

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the filament tapes market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It includes dominant segments in the global filament tapes market, along with key facts about filament tapes. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as, important qualitative and quantitative information, about the filament tapes market.

Chapter 03 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the filament tapes market report.

Chapter 04 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the filament tapes market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about filament tapes available in the market. This section also highlights the value chain, product cost structure, and value-volume forecasts of the global market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

This section highlights the market drivers and restraints along with opportunity analysis of the global filament tapes market. Readers can also find recent trends of the filament tapes market in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026 by Filament Type

Based on filament type, the filament tapes market is segmented into single sided tapes and double sided tapes. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026 by Adhesive Type

Based on adhesive type, the filament tapes market is segmented into rubber based, acrylic based and hot melt adhesive. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Global Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026 by Backing Adhesive Type

Based on backing adhesive type, the filament tapes market is segmented into plastic film, (polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polyester (PET), others), paper, fabric, foam. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026 by Width

Based on width, the filament tapes market is segmented into 12 mm, 18 mm, 24mm, 36 mm, 48 mm, 72 mm and 96 mm. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10- Global Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026 by Application

This chapter provides details about the filament tapes market on the basis of bundling, strapping, insulation, carton sealing, sealing and others.

Chapter 11 – Global Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the filament tapes market on the basis of shipping and logistics, building and construction, food and beverage, electrical and electronics, automotive, healthcare and hygiene, printing, metal working, oil and gas, general industrial and consumer goods.

Chapter 12 – Global Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026 by Region

This chapter explains how the filament tapes market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North American filament tapes market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of filament tapes.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America filament tapes market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the filament tapes market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 -Western Europe Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Important growth prospects of the filament tapes market based on system type, product type, application, and end-use in several countries such as Italy, Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Important growth prospects of the filament tapes market based on system type, product type, application, and end-use in several countries such as Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Asia Pacific excl. Japan Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026

India, China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and rest of APEJ are the leading countries in the Asia Pacific region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Asia Pacific filament tapes market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Asia Pacific filament tapes market during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Chapter 18 -Japan Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Japan is the prime subject of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the regional filament tapes market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Japan filament tapes market during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Chapter 19 – MEA Market Analysis 2016 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2026

This chapter provides information about how the filament tapes market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as the GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Israel, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Chapter 20 – Competitive Landscape

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the filament tapes market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are 3M, Intertape Polymer Corp, Inc., Tesa Tape Inc., Canadian Technical Tape, Ltd., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sekisui TA Industries, LLC, Pro Tapes & Specialties Inc, PPM INDUSTRIES S.P.A., Cosmos Tapes & Labels Private Limited, Euro Tapes Pvt. Ltd., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Guangzhou Weasy Adhesive Products Co. and Folsen.