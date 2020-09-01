Effervescent Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends & Scope, Product Estimates & Strategy Framework To 2020-2027

Global Effervescent Packaging Market was valued at USD 363.23 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 662.5 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.54%.

The global Effervescent Packaging Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Effervescent Packaging Market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

Effervescent is defined as fizzy or giving off bubbles. Effervescent packaging is used for the effervescent tablet packing as well as tablets which are high on vitamin level. Effervescent tablets when comes in contact with any liquid or water rapidly undergo structural decomposition. Effervescent packaging is the alternative packaging. Effervescent packaging is classified into various types such as blisters, tubes, bottles, sachets, and stick package.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for maintaining healthy life is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global effervescent packaging market growth. Effervescent packaging has been substitute of plastic packaging like plastic bottles, metal cans and packaging in food products. Furthermore, increase in research and development activities in healthcare sector for development of new drug will have the positive impact on global effervescent packaging market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of effervescent packaging in pharmaceutical industry due to its unique features such as Tamper-Evident, and Moisture Barrier which is expected to drive the global effervescent packaging market growth.

Market Restraints

However, stringent rules & regulations and lack of financial capacities of regulatory players are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global effervescent packaging market growth. Also, low penetration in emerging economies will affect the global effervescent packaging market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Oracle Packaging Inc, GEA Group, Parekhplast India Ltd,, Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products, Amerilab Technologies, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Parekhplast India Ltd, Sanner GmbH, Nutrilo GmbH, and Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Tablets

Granules

Powders

By Packaging Type

Blisters

Sachets

Stick Packs

Bottles

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

